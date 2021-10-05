Digi-Key Electronics Announces Partnership with Futaba for the Digi-Key Marketplace

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics , which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has secured a partnership with Futaba through the Digi-Key Marketplace to offer their range of OLED modules.

Digi-Key Electronics is partnering with Futaba to bring its range of OLED modules to the Digi-Key Marketplace, including the NAELW2106AA.

Futaba offers display products such as OLED displays for battery-operated devices and TFT-LCD modules offering a USB interface and resistive touch panels, as well as industrial remote controls suitable for radio control equipment. Their OLED modules for rapid application development feature high contrast OLEDs, USB or RS232 interfaces, a single 5V input supply, low power consumption, accept character and graphic data, and have built-in font tables of several sizes (Code Page 437, 852, 866, 932, Katakana, Kanji).

Futaba has designed modules incorporating some of their larger OLED displays, which are among the largest PM OLEDs available in the market. These modules include a 2.1" OLED that is a fully graphic white monochrome with 16 level grayscale.

"Digi-Key Electronics is pleased to offer Futaba modules and discrete OLEDs," said Anissa Lauer, senior product manager – Marketplace for Digi-Key. "We are always looking for ways to bring the latest advancements of OLED technology to our customers. Futaba will help Digi-Key penetrate market segments that have a need for thin, light, energy efficient, high contrast, and high-resolution displays."

"Futaba OLED modules are an ideal addition to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said Terri Bassitt, product sales and marketing manager for Futaba. "Not only are they readily available for Digi-Key customers, but they are available in a variety of sizes for different use cases and applications. We are excited to offer our customers both modules and discrete OLEDs on Digi-Key Marketplace."

For more information about Futaba and to view their product portfolio, please visit Digi-Key Marketplace .

About Futaba

Futaba Corporation started in 1948 in Japan. Success was realized when we began to manufacture vacuum fluorescent displays in 1962. Now, we offer many diverse products from our 3 main divisions, Electronic Components, Machinery & Tooling Division and Electronic Systems Division. From the Electronic Components division, display products, such as OLED displays (small sized for today's battery-operated devices) and TFT-LCD modules (offering an USB interface and resistive touch panels to act as a sub display), and from the Electronic Systems division, our Industrial Remote Controls, suitable for radio control equipment, encompassing our press die set components.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

