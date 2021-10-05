Identity Automation Launches New Compromised Credentials Monitoring Service Powered by SpyCloud to Help Educators Combat Growing Ransomware Threat

New add-on function for the RapidIdentity platform monitors the dark web for compromised credentials and notifies administrators so they can take action to prevent ransomware and data breaches.

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, the digital identity platform for education, today announced the launch of a new compromised credentials monitoring service that can help K-12 schools and higher education institutions counter the growing threat of ransomware, data breaches and rising insurance costs. An add-on function to Identity Automation's flagship RapidIdentity platform, the new service searches the dark web for hacked username and password combinations and allows IT teams to quickly remediate the vulnerability.

Powered by SpyCloud, the service notifies school IT administrators via a daily report when compromised data connected to any managed identity is discovered – be it students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni or external third parties. Administrators can create custom automated responses via RapidIdentity, choosing actions such as monitoring digital identities and queries, ending sessions that are active with compromised credentials, locking accounts, requiring a password reset before restoring user access and/or implementing a multifactor authentication sign-on process for affected users. Benefits for schools that adopt a compromised credentials monitoring system may include:

Lower cybersecurity insurance premiums

Less risk of reputational damage due to a massive data breach

Avoiding the necessity of paying a ransom to unlock hacked systems and recover data

An opportunity to refocus resources by automating compromised credential alert responses

Sensitive information pertaining to students, staff and parents is safe and secured

Cybercriminals are targeting K-12 schools and higher education institutions at an alarming rate, drawn by the massive pool of data that school systems contain, including personal identifying information for students without a credit history. Hackers have gained access to student, device and/or faculty accounts and launched horizontal attacks across networks. A recent report in eSchool News points to a dramatic increase in ransomware incidents targeting schools late last year, with schools making up 57% of all targeted organizations, more than double the rate reported in the first half of 2020.

Identity Automation's new compromised credentials monitoring service is unique because it's not a standalone reporting service; it's integrated into the best IAM platform available to educational institutions, RapidIdentity, and fueled by SpyCloud, a trusted solution provider protecting over 2 billion employee and consumer identities from account takeover for some of the most well-known brands on the planet.

"Preventing ransomware is possible by negating the top attack vector: credentials that have been exposed in data breaches," explained Cassio Mello, SVP of Business Development at SpyCloud. "This service gives schools early identification of compromised accounts, enabling them to take action quickly and prevent cyber attacks that leverage recently-breached identity data."

"Our compromised credentials monitoring service can help schools avoid the fate of other education organizations that have paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars in ransom or suffered massive data loss from a hacking incident," said Identity Automation CEO Jim Harold. "And because it's integrated with the RapidIdentity platform, IT administrators can automate responses and focus on singular threat vectors instead of analyzing credential issues. This approach is more secure and more efficient."

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit identityautomation.com .

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud protects consumers, employees, suppliers, and citizens globally from the dangers of compromised identity. Its solutions make breached information actionable to prevent fraud, enabling a proactive, automated response that negates the value of stolen data before it can be used to cause harm. Its data also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. SpyCloud customers include four of the ten largest global enterprises, mid-size companies, and government agencies around the world. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to over 100 cybersecurity experts who aim to make the internet a safer place. To learn more and see an overview of your company's exposed data, visit spycloud.com .

Contact

