Lex Machina Launches Legal Analytics for False Claims Act Litigation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina and LexisNexis recently released the new False Claims Module, which provides Legal Analytics for litigation involving the False Claims Act (the "FCA"), as well as related claims under state law. False Claims litigation centers on the allegations of fraud against the government by a person or company. It is a key area of law in which transparency and understanding are crucial.

The False Claims Module includes cases in which the federal or state government, or a relator on behalf of the government, alleges a violation of the False Claims Act or an equivalent false claims state statute. Consisting of approximately 8,000 cases, the new False Claims Module gives practitioners critical insights on judges, courts, law firms, attorneys, and parties involved in FCA litigation.

"Many of our customers have expressed a strong interest in seeing Legal Analytics on False Claims cases," said Ellen Chen, Legal Data Analyst and False Claims practice area lead at Lex Machina. "Providing analytics on these cases enables attorneys to understand the unique landscape of False Claims litigation, and supplies answers to questions such as: who are the key defendants, how long do the cases take, and what kind of damages are awarded? This is a fascinating and important area of law, and we're proud to be able to include it in our vast collection of federal practice areas."

The False Claims Module incorporates notable features such as filters for cases involving healthcare, government contracts, qui tam, and USA-filed cases (i.e., cases in which the Department of Justice initiated the lawsuit and no private party relator was involved). It also incorporates an extensive collection of practice-area specific damages and findings. The inclusion of these unique parameters allows you to quickly focus on the most relevant cases.

With our current set of False Claims Module cases, our research uncovered the following data trends for all of the False Claims cases filed between January 1, 2009 and September 1, 2021:

The total amount of False Claims damages awarded, excluding attorneys' fees, was $4 billion

The District Court for the District of Columbia had the highest number of Government Contract cases filed

Top defendants in Healthcare cases include Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corporation, and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA , Inc.

The median time to termination was 620 days

As the only Legal Analytics platform that combines an exclusive natural language processing technology with attorney review to analyze court documents, Lex Machina does the difficult work of creating accurate analytics that are cleaned, corrected, and enhanced. This exclusive process allows Lex Machina to provide comprehensive data-driven insights about courts, judges, law firms, lawyers, and parties.

The False Claims Module joins the other modules already available on Lex Machina. The addition of the False Claims Module brings our total number of federal district court practice areas to 18. We are proud of this key achievement.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 18 federal practice areas and a growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021), "Best Decision Management Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards, 2019), and "Disruptor of the Year" (Changing Lawyer Awards, 2019). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

