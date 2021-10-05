TextMeAnywhere Donating Over $100,000 Worth of Text-to-Landline Service to Small Businesses

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - To help retail get back on their feet, TextMeAnywhere is donating six months of its text-to-landline service to 1,000 small retailers across North America. By offering over $100,000 worth of service, we hope to help relieve some of the struggles businesses face on the road to recovery following setbacks brought on by COVID-19 and get the economy moving again. To qualify for this offer, the small business must be a retailer based in Canada or the US with less than 50 employees. After the six months, there is no obligation to continue with the service.

We're donating 6 Months of free service to help small businesses.

TextMeAnywhere easily and quickly adds its customer texting feature to any existing business landline without requiring any changes to existing phone services.

It's clear that today's consumer would rather text than wait on hold or leave a voicemail. Over 150 million text messages are already being sent to landlines daily and they go nowhere. TextMeAnywhere captures those messages so that potential business and customer opportunities don't get lost.

Considering the reduced staff and resources that many businesses are working with, texting will help improve efficiency and meet customer demand. With customer texting, it's much more effective and efficient to respond to simple requests, such as curbside pickup, inventory questions, hours of operation, and more.

For retailers to sign up, simply visit our website at www.textmeanywhere.com , click on the "Subscribe" button and use the code "FCOVID". TextMeAnywhere will cover the cost for the first 1,000 qualified retailers for up to six months of service.

