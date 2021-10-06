CareerArc Unveils First-of-its-Kind Platform to Transform Companies' Social Media Presence into a Strategic Source of Hire

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerArc , the only social recruiting platform purpose-built for talent acquisition, announces the next evolution of its award-winning platform that helps organizations turn their social media presence into a strategic source of hire through social media recruiting strategy, automation, publishing, and intelligence. Top brands such as Ulta Beauty, Boston Market and CVS Health have used CareerArc to achieve notable accomplishments such as a 50% increase in hires, 85% retention rate for candidates hired through the platform, lowest cost for applicants and hires and a per-client average of more than 800 hours of work saved on recruiting each year.

"The talent landscape has shifted significantly over the past 18 months due to the pandemic. Candidates are reassessing what matters to them in their next jobs, and the resulting Great Resignation poses both challenges and opportunities in talent acquisition and retention," said Jim Bramante, Chairman and CEO of CareerArc. "Many traditional recruiting techniques are becoming more expensive and yielding fewer results, which calls for talent acquisition leaders to evolve their approach. Employer brand - the embodiment of what it means to work for a company and what the employee experience will be like - is critical to attracting talent in today's market. The new and improved capabilities in CareerArc's social recruiting platform answers this new reality, making it easier, more effective, and less time-consuming for recruiters to use social media strategically to showcase their employer brand and attract and hire top talent."

According to CareerArc's 2021 Future of Recruiting Study , 82% of job seekers consider employer brand and reputation before applying to a job, 79% interact with brands on social media, and 63% say they check social media for employee and consumer comments around workforce diversity, or lack thereof, at a company.

CareerArc's platform is the industry's only jobs-integrated social media publishing tool that syncs job data from clients' applicant tracking systems (ATS) to automatically create and publish unique, social-optimized job posts at scale around the clock. Additional features of the newly released version include:

Magic Posts, an intelligent publishing technology that automatically mixes and matches similarly tagged jobs, text, hashtags, images, and video links to provide a constant stream of fresh, relevant, and diverse posts that amplify a company's social media presence and save thousands of hours of work per year.

Automated post recommendations that suggest the best imagery, publishing times, frequency, and more for posts based on data-driven social media best practices.

Employer brand campaigns around themes such as DEI, culture, employees, and more with campaign-specific publishing schedules.

A content studio that enables talent teams to create powerful, attention-grabbing graphics without any graphic design knowledge needed. Comparable to any well-known social media content creation tool, users can upload images from their own libraries or select an image from Pexels, crop it, add a filter, drop in preformatted and stylized text, and finish it off with a sticker or an emoji.

Integration with daily work tools such as Dropbox, Google Drive, SharePoint, OneDrive, YouTube, and Vimeo to produce a seamless experience.

A social recruiting health score to help teams track how their social recruiting strategy is improving over time and an ongoing action-based analytics dashboard with topline metrics, best-performing posts, and more.

"This evolution of CareerArc's social recruiting platform was driven by extensive market input every step of the way. Our goal is to solve real problems talent acquisition teams are facing every single day as they fight for the best talent with limited time and resources," said Anna Bersudsky, Chief Product Officer of CareerArc. "Our approach is guided by several user mantras - never a bad post, I always know what to do next, and as few clicks as possible - with alignment and validation checkpoints throughout the process to deliver a solution that is as fun and easy to use as it is effective. We're extremely proud of our platform and can't wait to continue the journey as we help our clients be the best in the world in social recruiting."

CareerArc is working closely with social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The platform successfully works with a wide variety of ATS programs, ranging from established ATS providers to custom-built, in-house systems. As traditional ways of hiring continue to change, CareerArc allows companies to set up multiple brands on one account and recruit for multiple locations.

The new features are available now: get a sneak peek here. The company has plans to roll out additional features within the coming months.

