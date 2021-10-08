Cognoa to Present and Exhibit at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference and Exhibition

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoa , a pediatric behavioral health company developing diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for children living with behavioral health conditions, today announced it will be presenting and exhibiting at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Annual National Conference and Exhibition , which will be held virtually October 8 – 11, 2021.

Cognoa will showcase Canvas Dx ™, an AI-based diagnosis aid designed to help physicians diagnose autism in the primary care setting and the first diagnosis aid for autism authorized for commercialization by the FDA. Cognoa will begin making Canvas Dx available by prescription in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Sharief Taraman , MD, FAAP, Chief Medical Office at Cognoa, will be presenting the pivotal study data on Canvas Dx in the virtual poster hall, available from October 8 through January 2022, in a poster titled "Performance of a Novel Software-Based Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnosis Aid for Use in a Primary Care Setting."

Cognoa representatives will also be available at the Canvas Dx virtual booth on Saturday, October 9 from 12:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDT; Sunday, October 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDT; and Monday, October 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Available to registered attendees, sessions relevant to the diagnosis of autism and the current and potential future use of artificial intelligence in pediatric practice at the 2021 AAP National Conference and Exhibition include:

VH1200 Section on Administration and Practice Management Program

Date and Time: October 9, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

VH1221 Joint Program: Council on Children With Disabilities and Section on Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics

Understanding Mental Health Disorders in Children With Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

Date and Time: October 9, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CT

VH1303 Joint Program: Section on Emergency Medicine, Section on Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, and Council on Children With Disabilities

Establishing Trust and Engaging Children in the Emergency Department

Date and Time: October 10, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT

On-Demand Sessions:

OD0001: 25 Tips to Improve Your Practice

OD0042: Beyond Diagnosis: Autism Management for the General Pediatrician: Part 1

OD0043: Beyond Diagnosis: Autism Management for the General Pediatrician: Part 2

OD0080: Demystifying the Evaluation of Children With Intellectual Disability

About Cognoa

Cognoa is a pediatric behavioral health company developing diagnostic and therapeutic solutions with the goals of enabling equitable access to care and improving the lives and outcomes of children and families living with behavioral conditions, starting with autism. Cognoa's products are intended to be routinely prescribed by providers and covered by insurers. For more information, visit https://www.cognoa.com/ .

