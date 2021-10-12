HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTOREYS, Encourages Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) investors to with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/RVNC

Contact An Attorney Now: RVNC@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Investigation:

Revance Therapeutics plans to compete in the Botulinum toxin market dominated by Allegan's BOTOX. The company bills its lead product candidate DAXI as the first long lasting botulinum toxin and is seeking DAXI's FDA approval for use in eyebrow frown lines.

The investigation focuses on Revance's statements concerning the FDA's pre-approval inspection of the company's Northern California DAXI manufacturing facility and the timing and likelihood of FDA approval.

As recently as Aug. 5, 2021, Revance management claimed they felt "very good" that the FDA was following through with the expected inspection and therefore were advancing commercialization plans.

But, on Oct. 12, 2021, Revance revealed that on July 2, 2021, the FDA had issued a Form 483 informing Revance of serious issues it discovered during its inspection of the Northern California manufacturing facility. Among other deficiencies, the FDA observed that "[t]he current manufacturing process is not the process proposed for licensure" and Revance's "Quality Unit lacks the responsibility and authority for control, review, and approval for outsourced activities[.]" Significantly, the Form 483 only came to light as a result of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request directed to the FDA.

This news sent the price of Revance shares crashing lower on Oct. 12, 2021.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Revance lied about the manufacturing of- and commercial prospects for- DAXI," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Revance Therapeutics and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Revance Therapeutics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email RVNC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP