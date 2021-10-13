Canton Fair encourages participation of overseas buyers in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The 130th China Import and Export Fair is encouraging the on-site participation of overseas buyers' agents and branches in China, according to the Department of Commerce of Guangdong province.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, overseas companies might not be able to take part in the fair. Therefore, the fair will invite multinational companies' buyers, agents and branches in China, overseas-invested companies, cross-border e-commerce companies and Chinese buyers to attend, said Zhang Jinsong, director of the department.

Invitations to domestic buyers are also being expanded to large-scale supermarket chains, department store groups, cross-border e-commerce firms, and supply chain management companies in order to contribute to China's dual-circulation growth pattern.

The fair, better known as the Canton Fair, will be held on and offline from Oct 15 to Nov 3 in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong province. It is estimated to attract about 100,000 offline exhibitors, mostly branded enterprises, and many online participants.

To introduce China's key industrial clusters and connect them with internationally renowned purchasing groups, 52 online promotion activities across 40 countries and regions will be held.

Fair organizers have been improving services to enhance buyer participation and improve their experience.

For example, conference participation guide videos have been produced in seven languages, and "one-to-one" and "one-to-many" training and guidance services are being provided for VIP buyers.

Alexey Fedotov, chairman of the China Branch of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, was deeply impressed by the fair's services.

"The exhibition organization and the services have always been of a high level, ranging from the visitor registration and the security inspection system, to the full support for the imports and exports of Chinese goods," he said.

He noted that the trade volume between Russia and China has been increasing year by year, and the fair has played an important role as a trade platform for both sides.

"It has pioneered in exploring new foreign trade fields and in the diversification and integration of export markets," he said.

This year, the fair will feature 51 exhibition areas in 16 commodity categories, including electronics and home appliances, hardware tools, machinery, consumer goods, gifts, home decor, textiles and clothing.

The fair's first Pearl River International Trade Forum will allow experts in global economy, trade and finance to give keynote speeches focusing on the global economy.

A view of the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, capital of South China’s Guangdong province, on June 14, 2020. [Photo/China Daily]

