Hyzon Motors' Europe manufacturing facility capable of producing 825 hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles per year

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) is giving a glimpse into its largest production site, the Hyzon Motors Europe facility located in Winschoten, the Netherlands.

The facility opened in March 2021, and has a capacity of up to 500 trucks per year. In 2022, the company expects to increase capacity to up to 1,000 trucks per year through operational updates and the addition of a second shift.

The Winschoten facility will be the European hub for vehicle assembly as well as the development of new vehicle technology, such as the easy-to-assemble, lightweight hydrogen storage system.

The surrounding area in the Northern Netherlands is the first region in Europe to receive a subsidy to develop a fully-functioning green hydrogen chain. Furthermore, Winschoten is located near an international freight harbor, a major freight train station, and close to Germany enabling easy export to EU countries.

"The momentum around hydrogen is rapidly growing across Europe," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. "This new facility allows us to respond to this demand today and to scale quickly as demand increases over the coming years."

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations in the Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Germany, and China, Hyzon is a leader in fuel cell electric mobility with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market, and a near-term focus on back to base (captive fleet) operations. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, which is one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The Company is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

