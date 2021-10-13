MediaCom appoints Justin White as Global Client President

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaCom has named Justin White as its new Global Client President.

Together with fellow U.S. based Global Client President, Kristin Gower, Justin will work with the agency's leadership teams around the world to ensure that global clients receive the support and resources they need to thrive. He will split his time between the US West Coast and New York and starts in his new role October 25th.

He has also been briefed with making MediaCom sharper at sharing learnings and opportunities and demonstrating how its Seeing the Bigger Picture positioning brings both tangible returns and business advantage.

Justin joins from Publicis Groupe, where he has worked for the last decade, most recently as Global Client Lead on The Coca-Cola Company and Head of Business Intelligence and Client Performance, delivering strong results in terms of client performance. He also previously led Publicis Media's Global Client Practice.

He will report into MediaCom's Global COO Josh Krichefski and U.S. CEO, Sasha Savic.

"Justin is a strong addition to an already powerful North America leadership team and will help us deliver the right resources and the best talent to our wonderful clients. He has an impressive roster of experience from his time at Publicis Groupe, working across a broad range of categories and I know he will offer a fresh perspective and challenge our teams to do even better for our clients," said Josh Krichefski, MediaCom's Global COO.

"I'm really excited to be joining MediaCom. It's an agency that has been producing some very effective work and is widely admired throughout the industry. My goal is to work with the brilliant teams to help our clients spot opportunities earlier and build business advantage in their sectors. I am raring to get started," said Justin White.

About MediaCom

MediaCom unleashes brands' growth by helping them See the Bigger Picture. This means that we apply our unique 'Systems Thinking' philosophy and technology to all marketing levers: media, message and data. As a result, we design communication strategies that deliver short term results and help brands build for the future.



As part of WPP, the world's largest marketing communications services group, and GroupM, WPP's consolidated media investment management arm, we have access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market. This helps us provide comprehensive solutions to all marketing challenges.

Our success is underpinned by our long-standing 'People First, Better Results' belief. We know that by investing in our people's whole-person wellbeing, careers and capabilities, we will help grow our clients' businesses.

In 2021 this approach led MediaCom to be crowned Global Media Network of the Year by Adweek, Festival of Media Global and M&M Global, in addition to being Eurobest's current Media Network of the Year and the most awarded agency at the WARC Media Awards.

MediaCom is one of the world's leading media communications specialists, with billings of US$17.6 billion (Source: COMvergence, 2020), employing 8,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries. Its global client roster includes adidas, Coca-Cola (TCCC), Dell, Hasbro, Mars, NBC Universal, P&G, Richemont, Shell, Sony, Uber and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Find out more at www.mediacom.com. Alternatively, follow us @MediaComGlobal on Twitter or via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mediacom/.

About GroupM

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $63B in annual media investment through agencies MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM's portfolio includes Data & Technology, Investment and Services, all united in vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business.

