An All-Star Team Comes Together to Support Houston Area Women's Center

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Astros heading into Game 4, another All-Star team is stepping up to the plate to raise awareness during Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties has partnered with Astros' wives Janelise Maldonado, Lianet Gurriel, and Monica Álvarez to raise funds for the Houston Area Women's Center – and a chance for some serious 'Stros swag!

Nan & Company Properties will be giving away an Astros jersey signed by Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Álvarez and Martín Maldonado! 100 percent of the proceeds collected from the raffle will be donated to the Houston Area Women's Center.

"#ForTheH is more than just Houston's sports battle cry – it's for all Houstonians to come together to support our city and those who serve it," said Nancy Almodovar. "As this year's fundraising chair for the Houston Area Women's Center Leadership Campaign, I have made this a team effort in raising awareness for the incredible work the Houston Area Women's Center provides our community. I am so excited to have my friends Janelise, Lianet, and Monica join me in this cause. Let's win one #ForTheH on and off the field!"

Nancy Almodovar is the proud chairperson for the Houston Women's Center Leadership Campaign. She dedicated this honor to her mom, who came to this country as an immigrant and worked extremely hard to be an outstanding example to Nancy and her sisters. For Nancy, being a voice for other women is one of the most important things she can do, this is why she loves to support this great cause.

Throughout this year, Nancy has dedicated her time to raise awareness and funds for the Houston Area Women's Center, from dropping by the center to bring meals for the women, children, and staff to even pledging to raise $75,000 for the center this year!

HOW TO ENTER:

To enter, you must click the link below and donate to the Houston area Women's Center. Each $10 donation will count as one entry to the giveaway. So, for example, if you donate $30, you will be entered into the giveaway three times!

https://app.mobilecause.com/e/HwCDCA?vid=md1so

The Houston Area Women's Center provides support and advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. They offer a safe place for women and children to stay. They also offer counseling services for survivors for free. The Houston Area Women's Center is committed to being a safe place for all women, and their work in Houston is so important.

The giveaway will end on November 5, so make your donations – and make a difference now!

PHOTOS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vhkpgzavchnulsx/AAC2V3AMlflQrEfO2DsyXa22a?dl=0

About Nan and Company Properties

Nan and Company Properties, founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a digital-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. Their services include representing residential buyers and sellers, developer services, builder services, and relocation through their exclusive partnership with LeadingRE.

The company has skyrocketed to the top as Houston's premier luxury real estate firm. In 2019, Nan and

Company Properties was named global Affiliate of the Year among Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network, as well as Best Brokerage Website for 2020 by Houston Agent Magazine. The company was also awarded Houston's Best Realtor Team for the Nan New Home Specialist Team by The Greater Houston Builders Association, Houston's Best Places to Work by Houston Business Journal, and 2019 Largest Houston-Area Residential Brokerages by Sales Volume by Houston Business Journal. These continuous awards and recognitions allow the firm to further connect buyers and sellers to the world's most exclusive properties. For more information, please visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Sarah McMillian

sarah.mcmillian@nanproperties.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nan and Company Properties