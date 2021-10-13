The Platform, Built for Alternative Lending Disruptors and Innovators, Is First of its Kind in Multi-Trillion-Dollar Industry

Percent Launches Sync Platform for Specialty Finance Companies, Further Revolutionizing How Companies Raise Debt Capital The Platform, Built for Alternative Lending Disruptors and Innovators, Is First of its Kind in Multi-Trillion-Dollar Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Percent, the capital markets platform transforming a multi-trillion-dollar lending industry, announces the release of its comprehensive Sync platform to further accelerate the growth of today's most innovative fintech lenders and financing companies as they continue to disrupt the industry.

For more information, visit the Percent website at www.percent.com

After raising $12.5 million in Series A funding this past April in a round co-led by White Star Capital and B Capital Group, the three-year-old capital markets infrastructure provider channeled its efforts into building Sync, a comprehensive, first-of-its-kind software and services suite for specialty finance companies. Sync's launch translates Percent's recent successes in helping first-time institutional issuers secure over $284 million in funding, bringing the same unparalleled access and toolset to the entire private credit industry on a revolutionary open platform.

"Since launch, we have listened to our originator partners on what types of tools and technology would best serve as a catapult for growth," says Nelson Chu, Founder and CEO of Percent. "Sync is our answer. Specialty finance companies are the heart and soul of our business, and we're thrilled to now offer this transformational product built with features to solve for the major pain points lenders face throughout their debt capital markets life."

The launch of Sync enables fintech lenders of any size on Percent's platform to raise the most flexible debt capital at a low cost through dynamic market pricing and standardized terms. In a multi-trillion-dollar industry rife with inefficiencies, Percent and its Sync platform are setting the benchmark for streamlining the growing non-bank lending space.

"Sync was developed to give our partners seamless access to a wealth of market data on how other deals are being priced and the true market demand for their assets," says Gary Reifman, Percent's Head of Product. "At the same time, they can also use the platform to raise debt capital and scale these issuances with ease. Lenders can now watch their order book build in real time, capitalize on Percent's bespoke workflow tools to ensure complete compliance across all market participants, and augment their team with the power of Percent's best-in-class capital markets team."

About Percent

Percent is a global leader in financial infrastructure solutions. Founded in 2018, the company leverages proprietary technologies, integrations, and data to bring first-of-its-kind transparency and efficiency to lenders and credit transactions. Percent's innovative ecosystem enables lenders of any size to raise the most flexible debt capital at a low cost through dynamic market pricing and standardized terms. To date, its platforms have powered more than $600 million in transaction volume in a multi-trillion-dollar lending market.

For more information, visit the Percent website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Victoria Castelbuono

percent@jconnelly.com

973-590-9314

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Percent