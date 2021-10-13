Scantron Technology Solutions Announces Security Operations Partnership with Arctic Wolf

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantron Technology Solutions (STS), the prominent managed services provider, has teamed with Arctic Wolf ®, the leader in security operations, to help proactively protect organizations against today's advanced cyberattacks. Arctic Wolf pairs artificial intelligence and the scale of a cloud-native platform with the world-class insight of security operations experts to provide organizations protection against emerging and existing threats.

STS delivers managed IT and security services to companies encountering skillset shortages, operational challenges, and the need for agility to scale their business without capital investments. STS's managed risk and detection security service offering is designed to provide business leaders with a proactive approach to security, prioritize risk management, and make well-informed decisions regarding their security strategy.

"Arctic Wolf is excited for the opportunity to support Scantron Technology Solutions' efforts to expand their product portfolio by offering our security operations solutions, a critical capability that many of their customers are specifically requesting," said Bob Skelley, senior vice president of Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. "Cyberattacks threaten companies of every size, and organizations are increasingly seeing the need for external security operations expertise, especially when they don't have the in-house cybersecurity talent to manage their evolving security needs."

"STS can help businesses meet their security objectives, build effective security programs and enhance their threat intelligence by teaming with Arctic Wolf," said Kim Larsen, Vice President, Partnerships at STS. "Our customers trust STS to provide the most secure managed services in the industry, and now they will have the tools needed to thrive in the ever-evolving, cyber threat landscape."

Arctic Wolf is the first to deliver a complete solution that gives organizations the protection, resilience and guidance they need to defend against cyber threats, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, Managed Cloud Monitoring and Managed Security Awareness —each delivered by the industry's original Concierge Security Team.

The Arctic Wolf® cloud-native platform is delivered by the industry's original Concierge Security® Team who act as an extension of an organization's internal team, providing 24x7 tactical coverage and ongoing strategic security recommendations that continuously improve a business' security posture.

About Scantron Technology Solutions

Scantron Technology Solutions (STS) provides managed technology services specializing in network management, print management, security, and hardware life cycle services. With a Network Operations Center headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and over 160 certified technicians providing in-person service nationwide, our team delivers quality service combined with a holistic approach to business technology management. For more information, visit www.scantron.com.

