Teneo Acquires Societer

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Societer, a leading French advisory firm specializing in ESG and sustainable leadership. The transaction will further expand Teneo's operations in France as well as the firm's broader European ESG service offering.

Societer counsels CEOs and senior business leaders on a range of ESG-related topics, including sustainable development, engagement on environmental matters, and diversity, equity & inclusion. The team at Societer takes the approach that social engagement is intrinsically linked to business performance rather than solely a matter of corporate reputation. Consequently, the firm advises business leaders on defining their social engagement strategies and supports them to improve the impact and visibility of their sustainable leadership. They also promote an overall alignment of private, public and civil society engagement with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Societer's expertise will bolster Teneo's European ESG and sustainable leadership offer as well as Teneo's global offer to clients on critical ESG matters.

Aurélie Motta-Rivey and Mathilde Oliveau, President and Director General of Societer respectively, will join Teneo France's management team as Senior Managing Directors, reporting to Olivier Jay, President of Teneo France. Nathalie de Gaulle, a co-founder of Societer, becomes Senior Advisor at Teneo.

"We were struck by Societer's pioneering approach and ability to convene leaders from the worlds of business, policy, public institutions and civil society. This acquisition will allow our clients to benefit from their counsel on sustainable leadership at a time when businesses are increasingly grappling with their positions on societal issues," said Philippe Blanchard, President of Teneo Continental Europe.

"Becoming part of Teneo and its world-class global business focused on CEOs will allow us to expand the reach of our clients. It elevates our consultancy offer in sustainable leadership to the international level, very much reflecting the nature of societal issues which are, by definition, both local and global," said Aurélie Motta-Rivey, President of Societer.

"This investment, with others to follow, accelerates our foothold in the French market. After its establishment just six months ago, Teneo France now offers a complete and tailor-made set of services to French business leaders, combining the strategic counsel required for their leadership with a strong international capability," adds Olivier Jay, President of Teneo France.

Following the transaction, Teneo will have over 20 professionals in France. Additional developments in the coming months will continue to drive the expansion and diversification of Teneo's offering in the French market, aligning with the overall CEO advisory services of Teneo around the world.

