Washington Trust Announces Intent to Open New Branch in Cumberland, RI

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company announced its intent to open a new, standalone branch at 1900 Mendon Road in Cumberland, RI after the town planning board recently granted preliminary approval of the plan.

The branch will measure approximately 2,300 square feet. In addition to lobby banking services, the branch will have one drive-up lane for banking and ATM services, an afterhours deposit drop for businesses, safe deposit boxes, and a walk-up ATM.

"We are thrilled to announce our intention to open a branch in Cumberland in 2022," said Edward "Ned" O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "While some banks are closing branches regionally and nationally, Washington Trust looks forward to continued expansion in Northern RI and bringing our award-winning personalized service, financial solutions, trusted advice, and digital banking services to new and existing customers."

Upon the opening of the Cumberland location, Washington Trust will have a total of 24 branches throughout Rhode Island, as well as one in Mystic, Connecticut.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

