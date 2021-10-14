Carrera Revell of Americas launches new slot car set compatible with major building block sets

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrera Revell of Americas, leading producer of slot cars and true-to-the-original plastic model kits, recently launched Carrera GO!!! Build 'N Race Slot Car Race Track Set. Each set includes an electric slot car race track and two customizable vehicles – a red truck and a blue race car. The set is also compatible with all other major building bricks brands, so users have the option to mix and match their sets to expand their experience. Buyers can either purchase an 11.81 foot track for $59.99 or a 20.34 foot track for $69.99; and sets can be found at major online retailers, including Target and Amazon.

Carrera Go!!! Build N' Race

Every part of the Carrera GO!!! Build 'N Races set is designed to be customized, seamlessly bringing together the slot car racing and block building worlds. Each set comes with crossbars and clips so players can create their own worlds and environments around their track, using the vast collection of building bricks that many kids already own, and the included cars have a building block chassis for additional blocks to be added. In addition, Carrera Revell also offers additional track expansion packs, cars, and accessories – giving consumers endless ways to customize their track and vehicles. When complete, the track is built to 1:43 scale and allows for two players to compete head-to-head to see who's car can complete the track the fastest.

"When we came up with the idea for the Carrera GO!!! Build 'N Race – we were really focused on bringing together the slot car and block building worlds," shares Frank Tiessen, President of Carrera Revell of Americas, Inc. "Not only have we done that, but there are so many fun ways to customize this set – we've really made it possible for customers to create their dream race track time and time again. Carrera Revell products, across the board, have a history of inspiring a strong, enthusiastic fan base – and we're confident that this product will continue to excite our customers of all ages and encourage a little healthy competition on their racetracks."

Carrera Revell of Americas is a leading international toys and games manufacturer that develops, manufactures and distributes products under the brands Carrera, Revell and Pustefix and also holds major licenses from partners like Nintendo, Disney and all major car manufacturers. Headquartered in East Brunswick, NJ, the company serves the North and Latin American markets and is part of the Carrera Revell Group. More information is available at www.carrera-toys.com and www.revell.com .

