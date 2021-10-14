LA Auto Show Fuels Industry And Consumer Excitement With In-Person Global Reveals By New & Legacy Automakers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) today announced that several highly anticipated vehicles will make their debut at this year's AutoMobility LA®—LA Auto Show's media and industry days—taking place on Nov. 17-18. Catering to the tastes of America's top car-buying market (JD Power, 2021), AutoMobility LA's lineup of world and North American premieres will feature a mix of powertrains, product segments, and price points.

New Automobility LA + LA Auto Show combined logo, March 2019

AutoMobility LA 2021 will become a global stage for product reveals and press announcements by all-new Southern California-based brands Fisker Inc. and Mullen Automotive as well as legacy automakers such as Hyundai Motor, Kia, Porsche, and Subaru, in addition to VinFast (the world's first-ever Vietnamese automaker making its North American debut). Companies debuting their brands and showcasing their latest innovations at AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show this year include BILITI Electric, EdisonFuture, ElectraMeccanica, and SONDORS.

After a two-year hiatus, AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show are returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center with a diverse roster of startup and legacy global automakers set to introduce their latest innovations and offer visitors the chance to experience and test drive them conveniently in-person. Following LA Auto Show's two-day media and industry preview, Southern Californians will have ten full days to explore and enjoy one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space filled with test drive experiences and family-fun. Shoppers, enthusiasts, and influencers will be able to encounter the world's newest cars, trucks, and SUVs—including electric, gas, and hybrid models—as well as customized rides by local builders and tuners.

"AutoMobility LA and LA Auto Show are musts for any brand that's looking to reach and engage the nation's top market," said Terri Toennies, President of AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show. "Our fans are eager to get back out in-person and reignite what's become a November tradition in Los Angeles—attending the LA Auto Show. From an innovation and sentiment standpoint, I expect this year's show to be the most thrilling yet."

In addition to test drives and courses all around the venue including Camp Jeep, Ford Bronco Build Wild Experience, and The VW Roadshow, this year's LA Auto Show is set to spotlight zero-emission vehicles in a big way with an all-new 55,000 square foot indoor track powered by Electrify America as well as the introduction of THE ZEVAS™—a signature award program that will honor the latest zero-emission vehicles available for purchase or pre-order.

The LA Auto Show opens its doors to the public Nov. 19-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at www.laautoshow.com/tickets. Before doors open to the public, the LA Auto Show will host its media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, from Nov. 17-18.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, including media and industry credentials please visit: www.AutoMobilityLA.com and www.LAAutoShow.com.

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About THE ZEVAS

THE ZEVAS™ are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show—the nation's preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for pre-order in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced prior to 2021 AutoMobility LA—the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show—on Tues., Nov. 16. For more information about THE ZEVAS visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

Companies interested in participating in the upcoming LA Auto Show and/or its media and industry days (AutoMobility LA), please contact Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show at terri@laautoshow.com.

