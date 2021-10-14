As consumer demand for personalization grows, the solution set offers a customizable experience when searching for financial products and services.

Yext Launches Financial Services Cloud, Highlighted by Guided AI-Powered Search Solution As consumer demand for personalization grows, the solution set offers a customizable experience when searching for financial products and services.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced the launch of its Financial Services Cloud, a set of AI search solutions optimized for banks and other financial institutions.

Yext, Inc.

Incorporating classic Yext capabilities like advanced AI-powered site search, accurate third-party listings, and search-optimized landing pages, the Financial Services Cloud also introduces a completely new solution: Guided Search. The solution leads consumers through a series of questions on a financial institution's website in order to match them with the product, service, or financial professional aligned to their unique needs. With hyper-personalization emerging as a top trend in the financial services industry, it's never been more important for institutions to bypass a one-size-fits-all approach, and instead offer customizable online experiences to their customers.

Yext's Financial Services Cloud includes the following solutions:

Guided Search: When consumers search, they're looking for direction. With guided search, financial institutions can provide just that, by combining Yext's powerful AI-powered site search with a guided Q&A experience on their website. When someone answers questions about their unique financial needs, goals, and preferences, guided search will analyze their responses and suggest the right product, service, or financial professional — resulting in prospects who are more likely to convert.

Reputation Management: Yext's reputation management solution makes it easy for financial institutions to monitor, respond to, and generate reviews for their branches and professionals at scale. This helps financial institutions not only build better brand trust, but also increase their discoverability on third-party search platforms.

Marketing for Branches and Professionals: By accessing Yext's vast network of direct integrations — with more than 200 third-party platforms like Google, Bing, and Amazon Alexa — financial institutions can optimize and update information about their branches and financial professionals with the click of a button.

Product and Service Pages: Financial institutions have the ability to create search-optimized landing pages that showcase their various products and service offerings. This improves their discoverability on third-party platforms and helps turn site visitors into customers.

Portals: Financial professionals, channel partners, and customers can now take advantage of personalized AI search-powered control centers — either on a financial institution's first-party experiences or behind its firewall. With permissions based on user roles, different users can self-serve and find answers to questions on their own, leading to increased satisfaction, improved productivity, reduced support requests, and more.

"Time and again, consumers have rated personalization as a cornerstone of financial services — and that's no surprise, given the unique needs of every customer," said Shane Closser, Head of Industry for Financial Services at Yext. "With the introduction of Yext's Financial Services Cloud, especially our new guided search solution, financial institutions can deliver an exceptional, personalized experience to every customer on their website — even those who need help identifying exactly what they're looking for."

Financial institutions around the world, including Vanguard, Farmer's Insurance, Citizens Bank, and Dime Community Bank, have taken advantage of Yext's platform to increase return on investment (ROI) and reduce support call volume.

"Partnering with Yext has allowed our digital marketing team to not only easily update location information for the branch network, but to also garner valuable data on the customer network," said Steve Miley, Senior Vice President, Strategic Marketing at Dime Community Bank, a Yext customer and user of site search, listings, and reputation management solutions, among others. "We have been able to better connect with not only our customers through an enhanced experience, but also have seen a vast improvement of the overall user experience on a greater scale."

Discover the Yext Financial Services Cloud here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, pr@yext.com

Yext logo. (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewsFoto/Yext)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yext, Inc.