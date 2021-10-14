Strategic Materials, Inc. Names Sherry D. Williams As Chief Compliance Officer

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest glass recycler, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), today announced Sherry D. Williams has been named chief compliance officer (CCO). Williams will oversee the company's corporate compliance and enterprise risk management in addition to her responsibilities as chief legal officer and senior vice president of human resources.

With a 125-year history, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI) is North America’s most comprehensive glass recycler, with nearly 50 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company continues to be focused on passionate advocacy, operational excellence, and collaborative partnership. SMI is a trusted partner to cleaner, more efficient glass production, providing customers and suppliers with economical and environmentally viable products and solutions for reuse of waste streams.

"Sherry has been an instrumental asset to our organization and has already made significant progress to identify and address key areas of improvement for our business," said Chris Dods, SMI's president & CEO. "With her extensive background, I am confident she will instill a uniform risk management and regulatory focus across all aspects of the company and will continue to play a pivotal role in the company's growth."

"I am honored to be named SMI's chief compliance officer and pleased to be a part of this talented leadership team," said Williams. "I look forward to further implementing my vast domestic and international compliance knowledge to facilitate meaningful process improvement strategies."

Before joining the company in January 2021, Williams previously served as vice president, deputy general counsel and global chief compliance and ethics officer for Jabil (NYSE: JBL), an American worldwide manufacturing services company, and as senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer for Halliburton Company, one of the world's largest oilfield service companies.

Williams graduated from the University of Oklahoma and earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. When stepping away from legal duties, she serves on the Board of Directors for several non-profit organizations, including Brown Girls Do Ballet, which promotes diversity in the arts by providing annual scholarships, a mentor network and community programs to empower young girls.

About SMI

