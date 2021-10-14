Panelists will explore strategies for law firms to improve their client services, increase profits, and prepare themselves for the future

Wolters Kluwer Leader to Speak on Law Firm Technology Adoption at the 2021 Knowledge Management in the Legal Profession Conference Panelists will explore strategies for law firms to improve their client services, increase profits, and prepare themselves for the future

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager, Legal Markets of Wolter Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will participate on a panel titled "The Future Ready Lawyer: Moving Beyond the Pandemic" at Ark Group's 17th annual Knowledge Management in the Legal Profession conference. Moderated by Jean O'Grady, legal tech thought leader at Deweybstrategic.com, the panel will also feature industry leaders from some of the country's top law firms, including June Liebert, Director of Information Services at O'Melveny & Myers LLP, and Gina Lynch, Chief Knowledge and Innovation Officer at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

Wolters Kluwer Leader to Speak on Law Firm Technology Adoption at the 2021 Knowledge Management in the Legal Profession Conference

The panel discussion will explore findings from the 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Moving Beyond the Pandemic. The survey, which includes insights from 700 legal professionals across the U.S. and nine European countries, examines trends and how well-prepared organizations are to drive higher performance, post-pandemic.

"The pandemic heightened the importance of firms' need to adapt quickly and effectively in uncertain times to meet constant demands, and law firms are no exception," said Crutchfield. "Technology adoption has become critical, but it is important to highlight that acquiring tech tools isn't enough. To remain competitive, law firms must leverage technology to their advantage to benefit their organization's strengths and bring a greater level of value and consistency across all of their services. I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's event, and to have the chance to provide in-depth insights alongside these experts."

"This panel will examine the role technology plays in supporting firm culture, as well as the unintended consequences of the rapid adoption of new technologies following the onset of the pandemic," said O'Grady. "Technology has streamlined many tasks, but the expertise and real-world experience of this panel will help offer recommendations for where leadership can step in to trouble-shoot new challenges that have emerged not only since the pandemic but the industry's various operational challenges over recent years."

The session will be open to in-person attendees in New York City as well as virtual participants at 2:45 PM EST on October 20. This year's Knowledge Management in the Legal Profession conference will equip law firms with innovative tools, frameworks, and other refinements to the practice and business of law.

To register for the event, visit: https://events.ark-group.com/event/64921896-3665-4019-97e3-e5ec7f8d95c3/regProcessStep1

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.