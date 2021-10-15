Toyota Partners with Torrence Racing Beginning with 2022 NHRA season

BRISTOL, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota announced today that Torrence Racing will join Team Toyota beginning with the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The addition of Torrence Racing's two-team effort expands Toyota's team partnerships to include five Top Fuel dragsters and two Funny Cars.

Torrence Racing will join Team Toyota beginning with the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season

"Torrence Racing is a leader in NHRA competition, and we look forward to bringing Steve and Billy into the Toyota family in 2022," said Paul Doleshal, group manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). "We have incredible drivers and team partners in the NHRA landscape. The addition of Steve and Billy Torrence will only enhance that outstanding lineup."

Torrence Racing has been a dominant force in NHRA in recent years. Steve has driven to 49 victories in 263 career events and three Top Fuel championships. This season, Steve has won nine times and is the current points leader. His father, Billy, has won twice this year and eight times in his career. Despite running a part-time schedule, Billy is currently fifth in the overall point standings.

Toyota provides its NHRA teams with tow vehicles, along with engineering, technology and trackside support through TRD (Toyota Racing Development). In addition to Torrence Racing, Toyota will continue to support Antron Brown's newly established team – AB Motorsports, DC Motorsports and Kalitta Motorsports' three-team effort in 2022.

"I've been blessed to have a lot of success in my NHRA career, but I feel like this new partnership with Toyota and TRD will only improve what Torrence Racing can do on the track," said Steve Torrence. "I've seen firsthand that the drivers and teams associated with Toyota aren't just part of their roster, but part of a family. They are a special manufacturer that puts people first, and that's the type of partnership our team is excited to be a part of starting next season."

Steve and Billy Torrence join a Toyota driver lineup that includes three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Brown, U.S. Nationals winner Alexis DeJoria, 49-time race winner Doug Kalitta, 2013 Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon and 2018 Funny Car champion J.R. Todd.

Toyota is celebrating its 20th season in NHRA this year. Toyota drivers have won 137 Top Fuel and 43 Funny Car races along with six Top Fuel and three Funny Car championships during its tenure in the series.

