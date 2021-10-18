DexKo Global Acquires National Trailer Parts Warehouse, Ltd.

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc., the global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dexter Axle Company ("Dexter") has acquired National Trailer Parts Warehouse, Ltd. ("National Trailer Parts") located in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada.

National Trailer Parts supports manufacturers, dealers, and service centers in Western Canada offering the top brand trailer components in the industry. Employing over 20 people, National Trailer Parts services customers directly from their warehouse in Swift Current with their own fleet of trucks focusing on offering a wide selection of top brand trailer components with a knowledgeable, professional staff.

Dexter, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, employs over 3,800 people in the U.S. and Canada and operates 17 manufacturing facilities and 32 distribution locations. Founded in 1960, Dexter has earned a reputation as a trusted brand serving the utility trailer, recreational vehicle, marine, heavy duty, agricultural, and specialty equipment manufacturers and distribution partners.

"We see great value in adding National Trailer Parts to the Dexter business, extending our quality products and exceptional customer service in western Canada, furthering our customer relationships," said Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global.

Adam Dexter, President and CEO of Dexter added: "The valued employees and loyal customers will fit nicely within Dexter's distribution group and we look forward to joining our two companies together. National Trailer Parts fills a void in our coverage of Western Canada and will allow us to more effectively service that customer base."

Keith Brown, managing partner of National Trailer Parts Warehouse, says: "Since 1992, we have been distributing trailer parts and components to our customers in Western Canada. Through that long period of time, we have enjoyed loyal support from our customers, extraordinary effort from our employees and reliable, timely supplies from our vendors. These three factors, in combination, are the success ingredients that define what we do and who we are."

"My shareholder partner, Ernie Giddens, and I are happy that Dexter is the buyer of our Company," continues Brown. "We are confident that Dexter will continue with the service based, timely and comprehensive delivery traditions long established by National Trailer Parts."

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 7,000 associates with 52 production facilities and 49 distribution centers. DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than US$ 2.2 billion. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

