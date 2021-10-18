The Gordmans, Peebles, Goody's, and Palais Royal Store Banners Are For Sale

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank is soliciting offers for the retail store banners, private label brands and associated domain names, utilized by Gordmans®, Peebles®, Goody's®, and Palais Royal® department stores. The brands were acquired over a 90-year period and owned by Stage Stores until 2020, at which point Stage Stores sold them to Bealls Inc. as part of a bankruptcy sale.

Gordmans was an off-price retailer, offering a varied assortment of top trends, brand-name apparel, and stylish home décor at value prices, creating a treasure-hunt environment for thrift-seeking customers. Peebles, Goody's, and Palais Royal were well-known for offering customers trend-right, moderately priced, name-brand and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods for the entire family.

"These brands have a high level of customer awareness, with a 90-year history serving customers in the Central and Eastern United States," commented Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit. "The stores were beloved members of their communities, with Gordmans having more than 285 stores in mid-sized Midwest markets, and Peebles and Goody's approaching 200 retail stores in small towns and rural markets. This is an opportunity to reconnect with customers seeking familiar brands that cater to them."

