Guidehouse Expands Defense Team with Four Senior Leader Hires to Support DoD

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has expanded their Defense leadership team with the hiring of four senior industry professionals: Ted Adair, Julia Gibbons, Chris Choby, and Phillip Hall. Additionally, Guidehouse's Ryan T. McKeon has been elevated to the position of Defense Segment Growth Leader to drive overall US Department of Defense (DoD) strategy. These appointments reflect Guidehouse's growth and investment as a next-generation consultancy and reinforce the company's commitment to supporting the DoD mission.

Guidehouse, the third-largest consultancy to the federal government and with a multi-billion-dollar global practice, leverages deep commercial and public sector expertise to help clients solve unique challenges. Guidehouse combines an in-depth understanding of the DoD mission with a relentless focus on quality to develop sustainable strategies that drive mission success.

On the heels of the recently announced closing of the Dovel acquisition, which added almost 2,000 professionals and significant technology capability, Guidehouse continues expansion efforts and investments in priority areas, including the Defense sector.

These key hires will focus on assisting DoD clients with challenges across technology; financial management; energy, sustainability, and climate; cybersecurity; analytics; enterprise resource planning; supply chain; and other areas. With extensive experience in customer engagement, business development, and the DoD, these new Guidehouse leaders bring significant expertise and resources to support Defense clients and represent a marked investment by Guidehouse in support of the Defense mission.

Guidehouse proudly welcomes the following Defense Growth & Strategy Leaders to the firm:

Ted Adair joins as the Army Client Relationship Executive. Previously, he was a Business Development Director with a large global consulting and technology firm. Adair brings nearly 20 years of national security, defense, law enforcement, and homeland security business development expertise to Guidehouse, with an emphasis on technology, analytics, human capital solutions, DevSecOps, cloud, and digital modernization. As a former US Army officer, Adair served in a variety of positions as an artilleryman, operations officer, and embedded military advisor, including two separate combat deployments to the Middle East.

Julia Gibbons joins as the Air Force/Space Force Client Relationship Executive. Gibbons is a retired Air Force officer with diverse commercial, civil, and defense consulting and government experience. She joins Guidehouse from a Fortune 500 technology integrator as a proven leader and mentor who brings expertise in risk management, solution architecting, systems engineering planning, and business development expertise.

Chris Choby joins as the US Navy/Marine Corps Client Relationship Executive. He brings two decades of expertise in developing and managing business relationships and growth in the US defense market, primarily consulting services for the Navy and Marine Corps. Prior to joining Guidehouse, Choby led the Navy/Marine Corps account for a large technology company, led Aerospace and Defense accounts, and was responsible for developing and maintaining strong, respected customer relationships.



Phillip Hall joins as the Office of the Secretary of Defense and Defense Agencies Client Relationship Executive. He brings more than 15 years of experience developing and executing complex IT solutions to DoD, civilian, and intel customers. An Air Force veteran with extensive knowledge and experience, he comes to Guidehouse from a Fortune 50 large enterprise technology company and brings a strong background in developing and executing new market strategies for enterprise IT, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and intel solutions.



"With the addition of these top-tier professionals, we are better equipped to serve and support the complex needs of our clients at the Department of Defense. We are excited to welcome this group of exceptional professionals to Guidehouse and look forward to supporting the growing demand through our expanding defense capabilities, solutions, and implementation strategies," said Ed Meehan, partner and Guidehouse Defense Segment Leader.

"Guidehouse is completely committed to investing in our Defense clients to support their most complex challenges," added McKeon. "The strong record of Guidehouse growth combined with our trusted reputation delivering success on complex projects across the DoD has enabled our firm with the opportunity to hire some of the best talent in the industry. I'm thrilled with these exceptional leaders and excited for the additional capabilities this brings to support our Department of Defense clients."

