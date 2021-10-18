The Law Offices of Brad Jackson Adds Attorney Patrick Fang in Dallas Experienced attorney with expertise in civil litigation and construction law joins firm

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Brad Jackson is proud to announce the addition of experienced lawyer Patrick Fang in the firm's Dallas office.

Mr. Fang brings years of experience representing individuals and companies in a variety of business disputes and professional-liability claims. He has extensive experience in civil litigation and arbitration, including pre-trial discovery and motion practice, e-discovery, and mediation.

Mr. Fang is well-versed in the construction industry having represented owners, design professionals, and contractors during his prior work with a boutique construction-law firm in Austin.

"I have known Patrick for several years, and he brings a strong work ethic and attention to detail that will benefit our clients and our entire firm," says firm founder Brad Jackson, who is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Mr. Fang is admitted to practice in Texas State courts and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. He is a member of the Austin Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, and Austin Young Lawyer's Association.

A proud graduate of Baylor Law School, Mr. Fang previously served as a Technical Editor and Associate Editor of the Baylor Law Review. He also earned the Dean's Academic Excellence Scholarship and was a member of the Dean's List. During his undergraduate studies at the University of Texas at Dallas, he was a John Marshall Pre-Law Society member and a UT Dallas Community Gardener.

For more than three decades, established companies and businesspeople have called on The Law Offices of Brad Jackson for a wide variety of business disputes and commercial litigation. The firm provides extensive expertise in contract disputes, fiduciary litigation, denial of commercial insurance claims, probate and trust litigation, professional malpractice cases, serious personal injury cases, wrongful death claims, and other areas.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving high-stakes divorce litigation, serious personal injury, and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

