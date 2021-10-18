SEX TALK: Get Answers To Your Sex Questions Starting October 19th

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS is excited to announce the premiere of SEX TALK on its Health Channel, tomorrow, October 19th, at 10 PM. Dr. Lia Jiannine, Ph.D., Sexual Health Expert and Assistant Professor in the Department of Health and Human Performance at Nova Southeastern University will be hosting and lending her expertise to the program by answering viewers' questions about sex and sexual health with her inimitable, lively, and upbeat approach. Her answers will be based on research and facts about sexual matters which will make the program both entertaining and informative.

South Florida PBS Logo (PRNewsfoto/South Florida PBS)

In addition to addressing sex related questions, SEX TALK's 30-minute episodes feature short videos that dispel sex myths, look into the science of sex and highlight different aspects of sexual health.

The first episode explores, Parkinson's Disease and Sex, Transitioning to a Woman, and answers questions like, Is there any evidence that suggest that heavy vibrator use can cause nerve damage? What are the benefits/drawbacks of circumcision? Is it a Cold Sore or Genital Herpes? and much more! Find answers to questions you always wanted to know but felt too embarrassed to ask or didn't know who to ask.

Tune in to SEX TALK at 10 PM starting Tuesday, October 19th. Check your local listings for the Health Channel or watch the live stream on www.AllHealthTV.com/ask-doctor-lia/.

SEX TALK with Dr. Lia also invites viewers to send in questions. Submit them here or email: Questions@AllHealthTV.com.

About the Health Channel:

AllHealthGo is South Florida PBS' exciting new digital health media venture that is building a trusted source of health and wellness information for consumers hungry for information and understanding. Through AllHealthGo's Health Channel, the only 24/7 health and wellness TV channel in the country, we connect you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family's health. To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialist, AllHealthGo offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE South Florida PBS; Health Channel