Tantus Tech to Support Compass Federal on National Institutes of Health Cybersecurity Task Order

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) is pleased to support long-time partner Compass Federal Consulting, LLC (Compass) on a recently awarded task order at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The task order was awarded through NIH's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Risk Management Framework (RMF) cybersecurity services. The BPA is available to all 27 NIH Institutes and Centers (IC). Under this task order, the Compass Team will provide RMF services to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS).

Compass has over a decade of experience supporting NIH OCIO's Enterprise Information Security Program. Tantus currently supports NIEHS providing service desk, development, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for several of the Institute's major scientific and administrative applications and systems.

"We're excited to continue our ten-year partnership with Compass and support the NIH's security needs," said Buck Keswani, Tantus CEO. "We intend to leverage our complimentary expertise to deliver the best results to NIEHS and on future engagements under this BPA."

