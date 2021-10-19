Flower Power Coffee, the Leading CBD Coffee Company joins the Specialty Coffee Association Further demonstrating its long term commitment to creating the best tasting, most accurately served CBD coffees

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower Power Coffee Company, based outside of Boston has again demonstrated its commitment to the coffee industry by joining the prestigious Specialty Coffee Association. Flower Power is one of the first CBD coffee companies admitted to the program helping bring CBD infused coffee mainstream.

Chuck Siegel, Flower Power's CEO sees membership in the organization as integral to the company's long-term market goals. "Industry experts predict CBD coffee is going to become a significant niche in the huge global coffee industry. " We look forward to working with the Association and its' members to develop standards and opportunities that will benefit the specialty coffee industry."

Siegel went on to say "When developing our products, we set out to establish new standards for quality, taste, accuracy and truth in labeling. We've taken every measure to ensure premium quality, from the selection of our roasting partners to our rigorous quality control and lab testing." Siegel continued, "It's taken us two years, but as you'll see, taste and feel, the results were worth it."

Independent lab tests show that regardless of the amount of CBD put into the K-cup pod, most of the CBD is lost in the brewing and filtering process, delivering little or no CBD to the brewed cup. Flower Power has solved this category-wide problem with a patent-pending process that guarantees a consistent 25 mg of lab-tested hemp-derived CBD in every brewed cup.

About Flower Power. Flower Power is leading CBD coffee into the mainstream by producing the highest quality, best-tasting CBD beverages, accurately served to promote the physical and emotional well-being of our consumers. In addition to our CBD coffees, Light Roast, Medium Roast, and Dark Roast, Flower Power works with other leading food and beverage companies throughout the world, helping them create best-in-class CBD-infused products for their customers. For more information about Flower Power CBD Coffee, please visit www.flowerpowercoffee.com

