Hilb Group Acquires Forrest Insurance Agency, Bolsters Property and Casualty Offerings

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Massachusetts-based Forrest Insurance Agency, increasing its Property and Casualty (P&C) offerings and presence throughout New England. The transaction became effective October 1, 2021. Agency principals Larry Forrest and Michael Forrest and their team of insurance professionals will be joining Hilb Group's New England regional operations.

Based in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Forrest Insurance is a P&C agency specializing in home, auto and business insurance.

"This marks an important step for us and our clients," Larry Forrest said. "We look forward to expanding what we can provide our customers going forward as a result of the broad resources within the Hilb Group."

"We are excited to be a part of the Hilb Group," Michael Forrest added. "Their commitment to personal service and offering the latest in solutions and protection represents a perfect match for helping our clients meet their daily and long-term needs."

"Forrest Insurance brings experience, expert service and a commitment to the communities and clients who depend on us," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are pleased to welcome them to the Hilb Group and continue our strategic growth in New England and throughout the markets we serve."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 120 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 21 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

