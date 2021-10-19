Taco Bell® Is Giving Fans A "Wake Up Call" With Free Burritos On October 21 Brand typically known for its late-night helps fans catch some z's ahead of free breakfast promotion

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skip the snooze button because breakfast is officially back at nearly all Taco Bell restaurants nationwide. To ensure that no one is sleeping on its breakfast menu, Taco Bell is giving consumers a craveable reason to celebrate in the form of a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide on October 21 from 7-11 AM (local time), while supplies last*.

Taco Bell is using their late-night influence to encourage fans to get some sleep so they can wake rested and ready for burritos, with a bedtime story titled, "Sleep Tight, Get That Bite: A Taco Bell Bedtime Story for Adults." Forget doomscrolling till bedtime, this story will have you wrapping yourself into a blanket burrito and visualizing bacon-y deliciousness to inspire a little shut-eye. After all, what adult couldn't use a little more rest so they can enjoy a Toasted Breakfast Burrito in the morning? One burrito, two burrito, three burrito, four, this tale will have fans dreaming of that breakfast they're gonna score. Read the full illustrated bedtime story HERE .

After successfully helping fans catch some zzz's, Taco Bell will help to ensure they don't miss their free Toasted Breakfast Burrito opportunity on October 21 by offering a "Wake Up Call." By texting "Wake Up" to 1-866-WAKEUP3, fans can sign up to receive a pre-recorded wake up call from Taco Bell to kick start their morning with a reminder that a free toasted breakfast burrito awaits them**.

To wrap up this breakfast celebration (like a burrito), the brand has also debuted a Breakfast Sleepwear Collection on Taco Bell's very own retail eStore: Taco Shop. The collection, which includes an ultra-plush hot sauce packet blanket perfect for snuggling, pajama sets and eye masks, is everything fans need to sleep comfortably and in style.

Taco Bell's lineup of Toasted Breakfast Burritos includes the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, and Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito -- each with a variety of traditional breakfast staples wrapped up and toasted to perfection.

Starting at $1.29*** the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito is made with eggs, nacho cheese sauce and sausage. The Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito offers a choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, three-cheese blend and a hash brown, all for $2.19***. The Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito includes a double serving of scrambled eggs (compared to the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito), three-cheese blend, potato bites, tomatoes, and fans' choice of bacon or sausage, both starting at $2.89***.

In March 2014, Taco Bell launched its first-ever breakfast menu and expanded its hours of operations to meet fans' cravings in the AM. Six years later, in March 2020, Taco Bell reminded fans yet again that breakfast burritos were really better left to burrito experts. Since then, Taco Bell has quietly perfected and launched even more beloved breakfast offerings that fans can customize to meet their morning cravings, all packed with iconic Mexican-inspired flavors fans know and love. Today, Taco Bell breakfast is served at 90% of its restaurants nationwide. So whether it's the savory bacon or steak fillings fans crave or the crispy potato vegetarian**** option they love, there's truly a menu item for all.

To find your nearest Taco Bell restaurant serving breakfast, visit the store locator for directions and hours.

*No purchase necessary. Limit 1 Free Toasted Breakfast Burrito per person at participating US Taco Bell stores, via in-store or the drive-thru only, while supplies last. Not available on Kiosk or with delivery order. No upgrades. Not valid with any other offer. No cash value. Void where prohibited.

**By texting WAKE UP to 866-WAKUP3, you agree to the Terms available at tacobell.com/wakeupcall and you consent to receive autodialed text messages and an autodialed pre-recorded call from and on behalf of Taco Bell in connection with the Wake Up Call By Taco Bell program. Consent to receive text messages and a pre-recorded call is not a requirement or condition of purchase. Reply STOP to any message to opt-out from the Wake Up Call By Taco Bell program (a confirmation message will be sent). Message and data rates apply. Not all carriers covered.

*** Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Tax extra..

****American Vegetarian Association certified Vegetarian food items are lacto-ovo, allowing consumption of dairy and eggs but not animal byproducts. We may use the same frying oil to prepare menu items that could contain meat. Vegetarian and meat ingredients are handled in common, and cross contact may occur, which may not be acceptable to certain types of vegetarian diets. Neither Taco Bell®, our employees, nor our franchisees nor the AVA assume any responsibility for such cross contact.

