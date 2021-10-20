Charlotte FC and Centene Corporation Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Support Soccer Fans across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) and Charlotte FC announced today a multi-year agreement, designating the company as the Official Health Insurance partner for the Club, which will kick off its inaugural campaign in 2022.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, and currently building its East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte, Centene Corporation is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise, committed to providing accessible, high-quality services to more than 25 million members in all 50 states. By partnering with Charlotte FC, Centene further reinforces its focus in the local community, while developing a deeper relationship with new and existing soccer fans.

"We are delighted to welcome Centene Corporation into the Charlotte FC family. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to sport, health, and wellness across Charlotte and the Carolina community. We thank Centene for their support and look forward to working together to leverage the powerful and inclusive platform of soccer to empower our communities," said Charlotte FC President Nick Kelly. "The partnership will allow our Club to further engage soccer fans, while contributing to improve people's lives through impactful community programs."

As a founding partner, Centene is deeply committed to supporting Charlotte FC's community programs, including the Centene Community Section, a new-to-market seating option at Bank of America Stadium. The Centene Community Section will provide fans with one of the most affordable season ticket membership options available. Centene's partnership will cover the cost of the Seat License and Charlotte FC will apply those fees to fund three key community programs.

"We are committed to transforming the health of the community and providing access to the best care for every person in the Carolinas. The Centene Community Section builds on this purpose, creating opportunities for all fans to access season tickets and become an essential part of the growing Charlotte FC community" said Marcela Manjarrez Hawn, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Centene Corporation.

Through the partnership, Centene will also support the Club's investment in community programs including Greater Goals, Meals on the Move, and Pitches for Progress:

Greater Goals

Through Greater Goals, Centene and Charlotte FC will enable hundreds of students at 22 local Title I elementary schools to have access to free afterschool soccer and literacy programming throughout the school year.



Meals on the Move

Centene is also making a significant commitment to address food insecurity in the greater Charlotte area through support of Charlotte FC's Meals on the Move program, which will provide family-style meals to neighborhoods in need throughout the duration of the partnership.



Pitches for Progress

For the Pitches for Progress platform, Centene will build multiple mini pitches in the Carolinas and in some of Charlotte's most at-risk neighborhoods. The first pitch is currently under construction and will be announced next month.

In addition to supporting the Club's community platforms, Centene will also become the first sponsor featured on the sleeve of the MLS first team kits and the front of the training kits along with those of the Club's three Academy teams.

To commemorate the partnership, Centene and Charlotte FC will host a community and media event with special guests at Bank of America Stadium in November. The details will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Charlotte FC

Charlotte Football Club is bringing Major League Soccer to the Carolinas and will begin play in Uptown Charlotte in early 2022. The Club's mission is to be a unifying force that is bigger than one city and encourage a sense of belonging through a progressive, collective, and ambitious approach that guides efforts on and off the pitch. CLTFC is committed to driving growth through the sport and community outreach. Charlotte FC's home is Bank of America Stadium which is currently undergoing soccer-specific renovations totaling $50 million. These updates will provide an elite venue for MLS matches and a unique experience for players and fans. Charlotte FC is owned by David Tepper and is a part of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which also includes Bank of America Stadium and the Carolina Panthers. For more information, visit CharlotteFootballClub.com.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

