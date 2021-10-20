Exodus Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Results

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (Exodus Wallet: EXIT), ("the Company") the leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced that it will issue its fiscal 2021 third quarter results on November 17, 2021. The Company will host a live webcast on the same day at 3 p.m. CST/ 4 p.m. EST to discuss the third quarter earnings in detail.

To access the live webcast, please use this link . The webcast will also be broadcast live on the Company's website, www.exodus.com . Fiscal 2021 third quarter results will be made available prior to the webcast on the "investor relations" page of the website, www.exodus.com/investors/ .

Shareholders can submit questions to Exodus Management in advance of the webcast via e-mail at investors@exodus.com.

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "intend," "believe," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements about our future financial performance, our business plan, our market opportunities and beliefs and objectives for future operations. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different. More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis" sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

