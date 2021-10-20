IDBS Joins BioPhorum - Global Biopharma Collaboration dedicated to accelerating the rate of industry progress

GUILDFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, the leading innovator in BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM), announces its membership of BioPhorum. BioPhorum offers a space where biopharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers can come together and discuss the many challenges in the industry, working collaboratively to address them. IDBS has joined the Information Technology Phorum (BPIT) which specifically addresses IT business goals.

While the biopharmaceutical industry continues to develop therapies that improve outcomes in many disease areas, bringing these products to market is a complex process with significant challenges including costs and regulatory compliance. Digital technologies offer the potential to transform biopharma manufacturing and development, but adoption has been relatively slow compared to other industries.

Henry Charlton, Commercial Director for Biologics at IDBS, said: "Many companies are struggling to embrace the power of digital technologies at a time when increased efficiency, agility, and data driven insights can speed the development of new therapeutics and vaccines. Joining BPIT offers IDBS an opportunity to work collaboratively with other organizations to advance the industry's use of digital technologies."

BPIT membership enables IDBS to access and participate in various workstreams and teams focused on different topics important to the industry, including QC lab of the future, cybersecurity, predictive analytics, and IT for cell and gene therapy.

Lauren Morgan at BioPhorum, said: "BioPhorum welcomes IDBS as a member of BPIT. IDBS's expertise in data management across the R&D landscape will provide insight and a fresh perspective to our existing members. We look forward to the discussions it can bring to the table."

About BioPhorum

BioPhorum is a global collaboration creating an environment in which the international biopharmaceutical industry can collaborate and accelerate its rate of progress, for the benefit of all. BioPhorum does this by bringing leaders together, mobilizing communities of top experts, creating partnerships and replacing isolation with collaboration. For more information, visit BioPhorum.com.

About IDBS

IDBS helps research and development (R&D) teams around the world make discoveries that have the potential to transform the lives of populations worldwide. IDBS Polar is the world's first BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) system, a cloud-based platform designed to accelerate biopharmaceutical development by tackling the biggest challenges in process design, optimization, scale-up and technology transfer.

Our diverse customer list includes 22 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, and other R&D-driven organizations in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, food and beverage, and healthcare serving over 50,000 researchers in 25 countries. For more information visit www.idbs.com

