Altvia Wins Private Equity Wire's "Best Secure Workflow Management Provider"

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altvia, a market-leading provider of cloud-based CRM, deal management, and investor lifecycle systems for private capital markets firms, was awarded the Private Equity Wire's "Best Secure Workflow Management Provider" Award for 2021 amongst top players in the space.

Voting for the awards is conducted via an online poll of the entire Private Equity Wire readership, where participants are asked to make their choice among the shortlisted firms in each category.

The GP manager categories cover fund performance and fundraising success across a range of private markets investment strategies – including Buyout, Growth, Venture, Fund of Funds, Secondaries, Co-Investment, Debt, Real Estate, and Real Assets. The service provider categories span all the key areas of the broader private equity ecosystem. Altvia's workflow management platform supports hundreds of private equity and venture capital firms via a market-leading solution of CRM, LP Portal, and data analytics solutions.

Kjael Skaalerud, CRO of Altvia, accepted the award on behalf of the company at the awards reception in New York City. "This is a very exciting time in our category, as more and more fund managers embrace technology to stay competitive. It was great to be recognized by PE Wire and we are excited to continue delivering as a strategic partner to our clients," said Skaalerud.

Altvia has seen significant growth and evolution over the past 18 months since the Bow River recapitalization of Altvia. Based on the overarching momentum and growth in the PCM industry, Altvia is poised for a record fourth quarter of welcoming new customers to the portfolio while continuing to provide market-leading solutions for the current users of the platform.

About Altvia

Altvia is a market-leading provider for CRM and investor & deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms. Founded in 2006, Altvia has hundreds of world-class clients and supports over 40,000 LP investors. The company's mobile-optimized platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond, and Answers) is transforming the way GP's deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals including IVP, Livingbridge, Tailwater Capital, and RCP Advisors trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications. Learn more at www.altvia.com .

