Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

DOVER, Del., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.48 per share dividend will be paid on January 5, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business December 15, 2021.

For 61 years, Chesapeake has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption. During those 61 years, Chesapeake has either maintained or increased its annualized dividend.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Alex Whitelam

Head of Investor Relations

awhitelam@chpk.com

215.872.2507

