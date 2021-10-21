EoS Fitness Raises Over $100,000 for Challenged Athletes Foundation Signature High Value, Low Price® Gym Lives out Mission of Fitness for All as Long-Term Partnership Kicks off with a Bang

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doubling down on its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility through a new long-term partnership with Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), EoS Fitness presented the nonprofit with a check for $106,878.01 after fundraising across its 60+ gyms in support of CAF and the inspiring athletes it supports during the month of September.

Gym members, staff, partners and people in communities across the United States donated via online donations and through their local EoS locations by purchasing a slice of the EoS "birthday cake" and having their donation and name showcased on the gym walls, as EoS celebrated its seventh year as the High Value, Low Price® gym for all fitness levels.

"We are overjoyed with the amount of support we have received from the communities we serve and are humbled by their generosity as we joined together to raise over $100,000 for the Challenged Athletes Foundation," says Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "This has been an amazing start to our partnership, and we hope to continue on this trajectory of real impact, working together with the Challenged Athletes Foundation to make fitness accessible to all."

The premier charitable partner of EoS Fitness, CAF hosted a Sweepstakes Celebration fundraiser with over $40,000 in prizes, including some exclusive items from EoS. For every entry between Sept. 1-30, 2021, individuals had the chance to win a variety of prizes.

The grand prize winner of the sweepstakes received a prize package which included a seat at the CAF EoS Fitness Tour de Cove cycle event in San Diego, California, on Oct. 24, 2021, as part of the CAF Community Weekend featuring the 28th Annual San Diego Triathlon Challenge. The EoS Fitness Tour de Cove stationary cycling marathon will consist of over 200 participants riding as individuals or 3-person relay teams for the half-day event to raise money for and celebrate athletes with physical challenges.

"The success of EoS Fitness' birthday celebration campaign will change the lives of so many people with physical challenges through their tremendous fundraising effort," said CAF's Associate Executive Director Kristine Entwistle. "The entire EoS community – leadership, staff and club members have truly embraced CAF's mission to celebrate what's possible for athletes of all abilities to train and enjoy sports in an inclusive way. We are proud to showcase EoS' talented team this coming weekend and continue changing lives together!"

Additional fundraising efforts took place on Sept. 25 in Phoenix, Arizona during "Cardio for a Cause," where EoS and CAF hosted a free, inclusive workout for over 100 community members, EoS members and CAF athletes. Showcasing the inspirational athletic spirit of challenged athletes, the event was led by EoS group fitness (G-Fit) instructors and CAF Athlete Ambassadors Tara Butcher and Mary Kate Callahan, who demonstrated adaptive options for attendees.

"I can't boast enough about my experience with the collaboration of EoS and CAF. The EoS family went above and beyond in bringing awareness to what CAF represents," said CAF Athlete Ambassador Tara Butcher. "Their passion and efforts made the event active, all-inclusive and a lot of fun!"

The hour-long workout featured a variety of G-Fit classes including yoga, dance, martial arts, boxing and more.

"As an adaptive athlete myself, seeing the EoS and CAF partnership come to life has been really special," said CAF Athlete Ambassador Mary Kate Callahan. "The event in Phoenix brought to life the core of fitness; celebrating inclusion, empowering the inner athlete in all of us, and adapting fitness to what works for different abilities. EoS is becoming a trailblazer in the fitness community for setting an example of what fitness for anyone can look like. Challenged Athletes Foundation has helped thousands of athletes lead an active lifestyle and excel in sports and this partnership with EoS will allow them to continue to impact the lives of many."

Through its partnership, EoS continues to execute on its promise of providing a welcoming place for everyone and a culture of belonging by expanding its sphere of influence and growing its impact of accessible fitness options in communities across the nation. This EoS promise aligns perfectly with CAF's mission to provide opportunities for people with physical challenges to increase self-esteem, encourage independence and enhance quality of life.

Learn more about the next EoS Fitness and CAF opportunity to contribute to this worthwhile cause, the CAF EoS Fitness Tour de Cove Cycle Event, here: https://www.challengedathletes.org/events/tour-de-cove/

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its high value low price (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, extensive personal training options, and at-home workouts starting at just $9.99 per month. EoS Fitness' nearly 500 trainers have the knowledge and technical expertise to help members find their personal passion for wellness, develop daily fitness habits and achieve their goals. Visit Eosfitness.com to learn more.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $134 million has been raised and over 35,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF's outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it's a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF's mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

