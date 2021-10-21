Kintor Pharma Announces PD-L1/TGF-β dual-targeting antibody (GT90008) Approved for Advanced Solid Tumour Clinical Trial in China

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 21 , 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced that the clinical trial of PD-L1/TGF-β dual-targeting antibody (GT90008) for the treatment of advanced solid tumours was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China on 21 October 2021.

GT90008 is a PD-L1/TGF-β dualtargeting antibody which has a high activity in inhibiting both PD-L1 and TGF-βR2. GT90008 has the potential to be a best-in-class drug globally. Kintor Pharma obtained an exclusive license in Greater China for GT90008 from US-based company Gensun in August 2020.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, founder, Chairman and CEO of Kintor Pharma, commented, "We are delighted to obtain the approval from NMPA to conduct the clinical trial of PD-L1/TGF-β dual-targeting antibody. GT90008 is the second novel antibody drug that has entered the clinical stage. The rapid progress from in-license to IND approval has demonstrated our team's great execution capability. Though there has been headwind on dual-targets antibody of this category, we are confident with our antibody and actively exploring the combination therapies with our GT90001(ALK-1) antibody on advanced tumours. We wish the combo design of GT90008 and GT90001 would benefit patients with advanced tumours. "

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

