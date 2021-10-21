Build-A-Bear Workshop Names New Vice President Of e-Commerce And Vice President Of Digital Technology

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) today announced the hiring of Char Nicanor-Kimball in the newly created role of Vice President of e-Commerce and the promotion of Art Huggard to the role of Vice President of Digital Technology. These moves represent Build-A-Bear's continued commitment to its digital transformation and to the delivery of innovative new products and experiences.

Char Nicanor-Kimball brings more than 20 years of e-Commerce experience to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Most recently, Nicanor-Kimball was the Sr. Director of e-Commerce at Hannah Andersson where she led the business team responsible for the operations, consumer journey and interaction of the site. She has extensive experience in e-Commerce site operations, revenue and profit responsibility as well as merchandising management. Prior to Hannah Andersson, Nicanor-Kimball worked in expanding the digital commerce at National Geographic, Stride Rite, Dick's Sporting Goods and Nordstrom. Nicanor-Kimball will be responsible for leading the growth of Build-A-Bear's e-Commerce business as the Company continues to strategically expand its effort to drive its omni-channel initiatives and digital transformation.

Art Huggard joined Build-A-Bear Workshop in 2017 as Director, e-Commerce Development. Huggard was instrumental in the Company's successful implementation of the Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform and Deck Commerce Order Management System. His efforts have significantly contributed to increasing Build-A-Bear's consumer-facing digital initiatives and the Company's expanding relationship with Salesforce. In addition to the technology side of e-Commerce, Huggard and his team are leading several of Build-A-Bear's new systems initiatives critical to the ongoing advancement of its digital transformation. Prior to joining Build-A-Bear, Huggard held the roles of Director of e-Commerce at Bass Pro Shops as well as Omnichannel Program Director at Hudson's Bay.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on "adding a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. The company has nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations that provide guests of all ages an interactive entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. It also offers engaging e-Commerce/digital purchasing activities on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as the new "Bear Builder 3D Workshop". In addition, the company leverages its brand's power and equity beyond retail through entertaining content, wholesale products and non-plush consumer product categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

