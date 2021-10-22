AAM Names Michael J. Lynch President Driveline Business Unit

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing named Michael J. Lynch President, Driveline – Business, effective today. Previously, Lynch was AAM Vice President, Finance and Controller.

"We are extremely pleased to announce Mike as the new President of AAM Driveline," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Mike's knowledge and history of AAM provides stability and outstanding leadership for our global driveline operations as we continue to support our core business while expanding with innovative new technologies such as our award-winning Electric Drive product offerings."

Lynch joined AAM in 1996 as a Financial Analyst at the Detroit Manufacturing Facility. Since then, he has served in various financial positions with increasing responsibility including Supervisor, Cost Estimating; Finance Manager, Albion Automotive; Finance Manager, Forging Division; Finance Manager, Detroit Manufacturing Facility; Director, Driveline Finance; Director, Commercial Analysis; Controller; and Vice President, Driveline Business Performance & Cost Management.

Lynch received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Walsh College. He also has earned a Master of Science in Finance and a Masters in Accounting from Walsh College.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

