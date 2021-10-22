B. Riley Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Declares $4.00 Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced results for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net income of $48.6 million, up 3% year-over-year
- Total revenues of $381.5 million, up 69% year-over-year
- Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $114.1 million, up 21% year-over-year
- Operating revenues (2) of $363.3 million, up 87% year-over-year
- Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $101.1 million, up 50% year-over-year
Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "We have never been more confident in the power of our combined platform and the opportunities we see ahead. In line with our stated commitment to return capital to our shareholders, we have increased our regular quarterly dividend to $1.00 and declared a special dividend of $3.00 for a total third quarter dividend of $4.00 per common share. Upon payment of our third quarter dividend, we will have returned a total of $9.00 per share, or approximately $247 million, in common stock dividends to shareholders for the first three quarters. The increase in our regular dividend reflects our increasing confidence in our recurring cash flows, as well as the continued growth in our episodic businesses. Our balance sheet continues to be very strong, and our capital base has continued to increase, reflecting the growing cash flows and strong fundamentals of our business. We acknowledge that our diversified business can be difficult to analyze and believe a recurring dividend is an important measure for our shareholders. Our goal is to continue to utilize our cash flows to enhance our business, make accretive acquisitions, and return capital to our shareholders. Over the last year, we have made meaningful progress in reducing our debt expense by redeeming two of our higher rate corporate bonds and issuing debt at a rate that is over 200 basis points lower. We will continue to seek opportunities to improve our capital structure in the coming quarters."
Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Over the last year, B. Riley Securities has established itself as a preferred investment banking partner for small- and mid-cap companies. Our investment banking division drove our strong quarterly performance, supported by contributions from our newly expanded wealth management division, cash flow generated by our principal investment companies, and growth in our brands. The momentum of our combined platform continues to benefit each of our distinct businesses. Our strengthened execution capabilities have enabled us to uncover additional new business opportunities while attracting talented professionals to our platform. During the quarter, we acquired 272 Capital in line with our stated intent to build out asset management and named a senior professional to lead the expansion of our fixed income division. We also added several quality financial advisors to our roster as we work to combine our legacy wealth management business with National Holdings. We are continuing to recruit across our business lines and believe our ability to attract talent of this caliber speaks to the value of our diversified platform."
Declaration of Common Dividend
B. Riley has declared a total quarterly cash dividend of $4.00 per common share which is payable on or about November 23, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of November 9, 2021. The total dividend payment reflects an increased regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 from the previous regular quarterly dividend of $0.50, in addition to a $3.00 special one-time dividend.
Bond Redemption and Share Repurchases
In September, the Company redeemed its 7.375% Senior Notes due 2023 in full for an aggregate redemption price of approximately $140.5 million, including accrued interest.
Under the current share repurchase plan, effective as of October 27, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 495,000 of its common shares for an aggregate amount of approximately $12.6 million through September 30, 2021. B. Riley's Board of Directors has approved a new annual share repurchase program for up to $50 million.
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income available to common shareholders
$
48,621
$
47,291
$
375,415
$
30,324
Basic income per common share
$
1.76
$
1.86
$
13.75
$
1.18
Diluted income per common share
$
1.69
$
1.75
$
13.07
$
1.14
For the third quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $48.6 million, or $1.69 diluted earnings per share (EPS). For the first nine months of 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $375.4 million, or $13.07 diluted EPS.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Revenues (2)
$
363,325
$
194,500
$
1,000,633
$
528,657
Investment Gains (Loss)(4)
18,197
31,753
317,818
(36,142)
Total Revenues
$
381,522
$
226,253
$
1,318,451
$
492,515
Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
101,091
$
67,222
$
315,932
$
184,886
Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)
13,010
26,911
308,537
(38,554)
Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
114,101
$
94,133
$
624,469
$
146,332
For the three months ended September 30, 2021:
- Total revenues increased 69% to $381.5 million compared to $226.3 million for the prior year quarter.
- Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 21% to $114.1 million compared to $94.1 million for the prior year period.
- Operating revenues (2) increased 87% to $363.3 million from $194.5 million for the prior year period.
- Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 50% to $101.1 million from $67.2 million for the prior year period.
- Quarterly investment gains (4) were $18.2 million which reflect certain strategic investments held by the Company.
For the first nine months of 2021:
- Total revenues increased 168% to $1.3 billion compared to $492.5 million for the prior year period.
- Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 327% to $624.5 million compared to $146.3 million for the prior year period.
- Operating revenues (2) increased 89% to $1.0 billion compared to $528.7 million for the prior year period.
- Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 71% to $315.9 million from $184.9 million for the prior year period.
As of September 30, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.3 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $378.2 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was $593.4 million.
Segment Financial Summary and Highlights
Operating Revenues(2)
Investment Gains (4)
Total Segment Revenue
Three Months Ended September 30,
Three Months Ended September 30,
Three Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital Markets
$ 161,718
$ 81,841
$ 16,935
$ 31,399
$ 178,653
$ 113,240
Wealth Management
117,572
17,289
1,262
354
118,834
17,643
Auction and Liquidation
37,072
44,185
-
-
37,072
44,185
Financial Consulting
21,291
25,583
-
-
21,291
25,583
Principal Investments
19,300
21,602
-
-
19,300
21,602
Brands
6,372
4,000
-
-
6,372
4,000
Segment Operating Income(7)
Investment Income (5)
Total Segment Income
Three Months Ended September 30,
Three Months Ended September 30,
Three Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital Markets
$ 76,142
$ 33,198
$ 11,748
$ 26,557
$ 87,890
$ 59,755
Wealth Management
5,322
426
1,262
354
6,584
780
Auction and Liquidation
6,298
12,000
-
-
6,298
12,000
Financial Consulting
2,769
7,248
-
-
2,769
7,248
Principal Investments
6,506
8,368
-
-
6,506
8,368
Brands
4,686
2,292
-
-
4,686
2,292
Capital Markets segment revenues increased 58% to $178.7 million for the third quarter. Excluding investment gains (4) of $16.9 million, segment operating revenues (2) increased 98% year-over-year to $161.7 million, and segment operating income (7) increased 129% to $76.1 million for the quarter. Strong performance was primarily driven by investment banking and fees generated from several significant debt and equity capital markets transactions completed during the quarter.
Wealth Management segment revenues and segment income increased to $118.8 million and $6.6 million, respectively, reflecting the addition of National Holdings which was acquired in February 2021. Combined wealth management assets under management were approximately $32 billion as of September 30, 2021.
Auction and Liquidation segment revenues totaled $37.1 million, driven by retail liquidation activity in Europe. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.
Principal Investments segment companies, magicJack and United Online, continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.
Supplemental Financial Data
Additional metrics related to operating results and investments can be found in the Third Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement on B. Riley's investor relations website.
Conference Call Details
Management will host an investor call to discuss its third quarter results today, Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via the Company's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.
Date and Time:
Thursday October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Dial In:
1-855-327-6837 (toll-free) or 1-631-891-4304 (international)
Audio Webcast:
Replay (expires Thursday, November 4, 2021)
Dial In:
1-844-512-2921; 10016591 (pin)
Replay Link:
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.
Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.
(2)
Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.
(3)
Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
(4)
Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans.
(5)
Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.
(6)
Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.
(7)
Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.
Contacts
Investors
Media
Mike Frank
Jo Anne McCusker
(212) 409-2424
(646) 885-5425
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except par value)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
378,205
$
103,602
Restricted cash
927
1,235
Due from clearing brokers
599,715
7,089
Securities and other investments owned, at fair value
1,352,100
777,319
Securities borrowed
1,347,656
765,457
Accounts receivable, net
54,790
46,518
Due from related parties
1,513
986
Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $140,064 and $295,809from related parties at
September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
350,762
390,689
Prepaid expenses and other assets
448,985
87,462
Operating lease right-of-use assets
59,735
48,799
Property and equipment, net
13,720
11,685
Goodwill
237,961
227,046
Other intangible assets, net
196,697
190,745
Deferred tax assets, net
4,085
4,098
Total assets
$
5,046,851
$
2,662,730
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,028
$
2,722
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
277,586
168,478
Deferred revenue
68,310
68,651
Deferred tax liabilities, net
67,023
34,248
Due to related parties and partners
176
327
Due to clearing brokers
—
13,672
Securities sold not yet purchased
419,211
10,105
Securities loaned
1,345,825
759,810
Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests
4,196
4,700
Operating lease liabilities
72,158
60,778
Notes payable
357
37,967
Loan participations sold
—
17,316
Revolving credit facility
80,000
—
Term loans, net
252,927
74,213
Senior notes payable, net
1,362,847
870,783
Total liabilities
3,954,644
2,123,770
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries
345,000
—
B. Riley Financial, Inc. equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,485 and 3,971 shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and liquidation preference
of $112,128 and $99,260 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,554,664 and 25,777,796
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
399,349
310,326
Retained earnings
309,550
203,080
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,207)
(823)
Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity
706,695
512,586
Noncontrolling interests
40,512
26,374
Total equity
747,207
538,960
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,046,851
$
2,662,730
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Services and fees
$
301,497
$
144,823
$
857,109
$
429,799
Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans
18,197
31,753
317,818
(36,142)
Interest income - Loans and securities lending
26,869
26,026
89,280
72,383
Sale of goods
34,959
23,651
54,244
26,475
Total revenues
381,522
226,253
1,318,451
492,515
Operating expenses:
Direct cost of services
18,019
23,264
41,435
51,201
Cost of goods sold
12,442
9,813
21,394
11,442
Selling, general and administrative expenses
244,218
97,143
635,484
291,449
Restructuring charge
—
1,557
—
1,557
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
—
12,500
Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold
10,097
10,975
40,269
30,669
Total operating expenses
284,776
142,752
738,582
398,818
Operating income
96,746
83,501
579,869
93,697
Other income (expense):
Interest income
70
67
175
537
Gain on extinguishment of loans and other
1,758
—
8,267
—
Income (loss) from equity investments
1,149
409
1,172
(145)
Interest expense
(25,372)
(16,374)
(66,014)
(48,537)
Income before income taxes
74,351
67,603
523,469
45,552
Provision for income taxes
(22,693)
(18,711)
(140,113)
(13,380)
Net income
51,658
48,892
383,356
32,172
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,108
513
2,474
(1,382)
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
50,550
$
48,379
$
380,882
$
33,554
Preferred stock dividends
1,929
1,088
5,467
3,230
Net income available to common shareholders
$
48,621
$
47,291
$
375,415
$
30,324
Basic income per common share
$
1.76
$
1.86
$
13.75
$
1.18
Diluted income per common share
$
1.69
$
1.75
$
13.07
$
1.14
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
27,570,716
25,446,292
27,297,917
25,699,735
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
28,794,066
27,050,448
28,726,492
26,689,700
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Segment Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital Markets segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
$
134,849
$
55,815
$
431,825
$
189,779
Trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans
16,935
31,399
311,335
(36,536)
Interest income - Loans and securities lending
26,869
26,026
89,280
72,383
Total revenues
178,653
113,240
832,440
225,626
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(80,152)
(40,920)
(231,765)
(125,844)
Restructuring charge
—
(917)
—
(917)
Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold
(10,097)
(10,975)
(40,269)
(30,669)
Depreciation and amortization
(514)
(673)
(1,526)
(1,864)
Segment income
87,890
59,755
558,880
66,332
Wealth Management segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
117,572
17,289
270,558
51,494
Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans
1,262
354
6,483
394
Total revenues
118,834
17,643
277,041
51,888
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(110,157)
(16,395)
(260,331)
(49,226)
Depreciation and amortization
(2,093)
(468)
(6,832)
(1,421)
Segment income
6,584
780
9,878
1,241
Auction and Liquidation segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
2,745
21,473
15,637
49,340
Revenues - Sale of goods
34,327
22,712
52,162
23,757
Total revenues
37,072
44,185
67,799
73,097
Direct cost of services
(13,622)
(18,373)
(27,742)
(36,406)
Cost of goods sold
(11,999)
(9,046)
(19,578)
(9,360)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(5,153)
(4,625)
(9,719)
(8,880)
Restructuring charge
—
(140)
—
(140)
Depreciation and amortization
—
(1)
—
(2)
Segment income
6,298
12,000
10,760
18,309
Financial Consulting segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
21,291
25,583
66,435
65,142
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(18,436)
(17,759)
(55,896)
(48,756)
Restructuring charge
—
(500)
—
(500)
Depreciation and amortization
(86)
(76)
(273)
(216)
Segment income
2,769
7,248
10,266
15,670
Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
18,669
20,663
57,394
63,037
Revenues - Sale of goods
631
939
2,081
2,718
Total revenues
19,300
21,602
59,475
65,755
Direct cost of services
(4,397)
(4,891)
(13,693)
(14,795)
Cost of goods sold
(443)
(767)
(1,816)
(2,082)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(5,458)
(4,840)
(15,096)
(14,352)
Depreciation and amortization
(2,496)
(2,736)
(7,558)
(8,466)
Segment income
6,506
8,368
21,312
26,060
Brands segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
6,372
4,000
15,261
11,007
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(972)
(994)
(2,338)
(2,207)
Depreciation and amortization
(714)
(714)
(2,143)
(2,143)
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
—
(12,500)
Segment income (loss)
4,686
2,292
10,780
(5,843)
Consolidated operating income from reportable segments
114,733
90,443
621,876
121,769
Corporate and other expenses
(17,987)
(6,942)
(42,007)
(28,072)
Interest income
70
67
175
537
Gain on extinguishment of loans and other
1,758
—
8,267
—
Income (loss) on equity investments
1,149
409
1,172
(145)
Interest expense
(25,372)
(16,374)
(66,014)
(48,537)
Income before income taxes
74,351
67,603
523,469
45,552
Provision for income taxes
(22,693)
(18,711)
(140,113)
(13,380)
Net income
51,658
48,892
383,356
32,172
Net income (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,108
513
2,474
(1,382)
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
50,550
48,379
380,882
33,554
Preferred stock dividends
1,929
1,088
5,467
3,230
Net income available to common shareholders
$
48,621
$
47,291
$
375,415
$
30,324
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
50,550
$
48,379
$
380,882
$
33,554
Adjustments:
Provision for income taxes
22,693
18,711
140,113
13,380
Interest expense
25,372
16,374
66,014
48,537
Interest income
(70)
(67)
(175)
(537)
Share based payments
9,374
4,778
23,508
14,267
Depreciation and amortization
6,142
4,886
19,066
14,765
Restructuring costs
—
1,557
—
1,557
Gain on extinguishment of loans
—
—
(6,509)
—
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
—
12,500
Transactions related costs and other
40
(485)
1,570
8,309
Total EBITDA adjustments
63,551
45,754
243,587
112,778
Adjusted EBITDA
$
114,101
$
94,133
$
624,469
$
146,332
Operating EBITDA Adjustments:
Trading (income) losses and fair value adjustments on loans
(18,197)
(31,753)
(317,818)
36,142
Other investment related expenses
5,187
4,842
9,281
2,412
Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments
(13,010)
(26,911)
(308,537)
38,554
Operating Adjusted EBITDA
$
101,091
$
67,222
$
315,932
$
184,886
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
50,550
$
48,379
$
380,882
$
33,554
Adjustments:
Share based payments
9,374
4,778
23,508
14,267
Amortization of intangible assets
5,156
3,919
16,176
11,967
Restructuring costs
—
1,557
—
1,557
Gain on extinguishment of loans
—
—
(6,509)
—
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
—
12,500
Transactions related costs and other
40
(485)
1,570
8,309
Income tax effect of adjusting entries
(4,514)
(2,725)
(9,587)
(13,456)
Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
60,606
$
55,423
$
406,040
$
68,698
Adjusted income per common share:
Adjusted basic income per share
$
2.20
$
2.18
$
14.87
$
2.67
Adjusted diluted income per share
$
2.10
$
2.05
$
14.13
$
2.57
Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share
27,570,716
25,446,292
27,297,917
25,699,735
Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share
28,794,066
27,050,448
28,726,492
26,689,700
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE B. Riley Financial