Renovations begin at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with Griffin Structures as Construction Manager

County of San Bernardino, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

The County of San Bernardino has selected Griffin Structures to manage a large roster of ongoing projects at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, encompassing major renovations and expansions throughout the 450-bed medical campus. Located on a 70-acre campus in Colton, California, the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hosts a burn, stroke, trauma, and behavioral health center, four primary care centers including three family health centers with more than 40 outpatient specialty care services.

Ongoing projects feature improvements to electrical, HVAC, and fire systems, exterior landscaping, as well as integral equipment replacement, imaging department facilities, nurse call systems, and associated remodeling. As Construction Manager, Griffin Structures provides design and construction oversight, schedule, and cost controls while serving as the county's internal liaison from the initiation of each project to completion.

"For these series of projects, we offer the experience of our senior program and construction management team who have led the delivery of countless reputable medical projects valued in excess of $1.3 billion dollars for top 10 California medical facilities," says Executive Vice President of Operations, Jon Hughes.



ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

Griffin celebrates its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. Moreover, Griffin has recently released its newest VirtualPMCM platform to provide cutting-edge services for clients in every location. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

