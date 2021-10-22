Semler to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 1, 2021

Semler to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 1, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2021, after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 1, 2021. Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific, will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET the same day. Andrew Weinstein, senior vice president, finance and accounting, and Dennis Rosenberg, chief marketing officer, will join him on the call.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160155/ed3c71410a. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Domestic callers: 866-777-2509

International callers: 412-317-5413

Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Semler Scientific Call." The conference call will be archived on Semler Scientific's website at www.semlerscientific.com.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific commercially launched its first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product in 2011, and received FDA 510(k) clearance for QuantaFlo®, the next generation version of this product, in 2015. QuantaFlo® is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

CONTACT:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

susan@sanoonan.com

212 966 3650

View original content:

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.