Altair Relaunches Startup Program Startups at all stages of growth have access to Altair simulation, HPC, AI, and data analytics solutions

TROY, Mich., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, today relaunched its startup program, a series of tailored, discounted technology packages, which give startups access to Altair's unique software solutions. Altair's program gives startups access to world-class simulation, HPC, and AI solutions, helping to drive innovation, reduce development times, and lower costs, giving startups a leg up on competition, propelling their business growth.

The Altair Startup Program contains four unique packages, which cover different needs, from simulation and data intelligence, to HPC and cloud computing. Options include:

Smart Product Development Package – A three-year package, specializing in simulation and data analytics solutions, tailored for startups in smart product development

Data Intelligence Package – A two-year package designed for startups in any industry seeking data analytics and AI solutions

Cloud/HPC Starter Package – A two-year package tailored for startups with very large-scale integration (VLSI) engineering teams, which includes Altair Accelerator™ and Altair Monitor™

Altair Unlimited Appliance on Oracle Cloud Package – A two-year package for startups who need robust HPC and cloud resources to develop their products. Offered with assistance from our partner, Oracle and – A two-year package for startups who need robust HPC and cloud resources to develop their products. Offered with assistance from our partner, Oracle and Oracle for Startups

"Technology is critical to fueling intelligent innovation and helping startups to grow, which is why we're so excited to relaunch this program," said Evelyn Gebhardt, vice president of marketing, EMEA and lead of global startup program, Altair. "Our solutions give startups the tools they need to accelerate the next steps in their development. And Altair's technical know-how and dedicated support staff ensure they're always on the path toward discovery and commercial success."

Both Altair and Oracle understand how important a solid HPC infrastructure is for growing startups, especially considering how ubiquitous HPC technology is becoming in industries around the world.

"We are seeing up-close how startups are pushing the bounds of high-performance computing to drive innovation and solve problems for an ever-growing range of industries. From simulation to validation to optimization, computer aided engineering solutions are the engine behind many of the most demanding workloads," said Jason Williamson, global head and vice president, Oracle for Startups. "Working with Altair allows us to put enterprise-grade compute power into the hands of more startups and help them more easily navigate HPC in the cloud."

For more information about the Altair Startup Program, including packages, solutions, and eligibility requirements, visit: www.altair.com/startups.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

