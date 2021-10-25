BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on October 28 at 2:30pm ET
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of several commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:  


Investors                                                                    

Media

Traci McCarty                                                            

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.                                      

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558                                                               

(415) 455-7451

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-four-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301407128.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.