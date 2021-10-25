FairFly Adds Hotels to Award Winning Air Reshop Tool

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FairFly, the leading global corporate travel price assurance provider, today announces that it is adding a Hotels solution product to its existing air re shop platform.

This latest addition will enable travel and finance leaders to access best available hotel rates for corporate travel, from pre-booking until check in.

Using multi-channel data, and backed by AI, this latest solution delivers fully automated and global hotel reshop functionality alongside powerful rate benchmarking and travel policy optimization tools, all of which can be easily digested from one singular platform, available in real-time. This latest offering is a welcome and logical addition to FairFly's award winning suite of air reshop, benchmarking and policy analytic tools.

"After many client requests, and months of strategic planning and beta testing, we are thrilled to finally bring a hotel solution to our platform, particularly in the current climate of highly volatile price fluctuations plaguing the industry. This global solution was crafted to match the power of our flagship price assurance tool to deliver the same savings to hotel reservations that we currently deliver for flights - and so far we're seeing impressive results." Aviel Siman Tov, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, FairFly

Currently at the end of its Beta cycle, the solution will be available for demo at GBTA Orlando, 2021 , and will be available to all FairFly clients from Q1 2022.

The FairFly platform delivers reshopping tools for air and hotel, and insights designed to optimize travel policies and corporate negotiated fares - while maximizing usage of unused tickets. The platform is completely customizable, available in real time and is designed for global usage. The company is backed by leading VCs and investors, including Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze.

