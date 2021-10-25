ResMan Further Enhances Executive Team With New CTO

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMan ®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announces that Nick Olsen has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. In his new role Olsen will drive ResMan's evolution to a full stack platform that allows multifamily and affordable housing managers to operate more efficiently. Olsen will be responsible for all technology and engineering resources that support ResMan's software solutions, as well as research and development needed to maintain the company's market-leading product positioning.

"We are very fortunate to have Nick at the helm of our technology evolution," said Michael Dunn, ResMan COO. "His skills and foresight have been instrumental in building out critical infrastructure and processes for our tech systems and teams for more than 10 years. Nick is a superior technologist with a deep understanding of real estate and property management needs."

Olsen has been with ResMan since 2008, most recently as vice president of engineering, leading the innovation and evolution of ResMan to a leading cloud-based multi-tenant platform. During his tenure Olsen has led many strategic initiatives, building a distributed engineering organization, optimizing ResMan's scale and performance in the cloud, developing an open API infrastructure enabling ResMan's partner network, and integrating multiple acquired software companies.

"I'm very excited to take on the CTO role. As one of the original architects of the ResMan platform I've had the privilege of seeing this company grow from the beginning. I couldn't be more proud of our teams that have developed this amazing market-leading product transforming the property management industry," says Olsen. "Especially in light of our new partnership with Inhabit IQ, I look forward to the innovation and collaboration that will propel us into the next period of growth."

Olsen earned a degree in computer science from UC Irvine and resides in LeHi, Utah with his wife and kids. He replaces Michael Dunn as ResMan's CTO, who was recently promoted to chief operating officer in September 2021.

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. A winner of the National Apartment Association (NAA) 2021 NAA Best Places to Work award program , ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at www.myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

