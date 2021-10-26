An AirPods 3 Case For Everyone

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't wait to protect your new AirPods 3 - elago has a variety of cases that are a great fit for everyone! elago's cases are known for being simple, unique, and protective. All of elago's AirPods 3 cases are compatible with wireless and MagSafe charging.

elago's AirPods 3 Cases

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

AW5

The elago AW5 case for AirPods 3 was designed after a classic handheld game console. This case not only has a great gaming design, but is also made of premium silicone providing great drop protection. This retro gaming case is perfect for gamers, gaming fanatics and retro themed collectors! The AW5 comes in the classic Light Grey, Black and Sand Pink.

Liquid Hybrid Basic | Liquid Hybrid Hang

The elago Liquid Hybrid cases are constructed with a triple layer design that has an outer layer of soft silicone that provides great grip.

These cases are designed to absorb shock – perfect for everyday mishaps! Protect your AirPods 3 with a case that doesn't add any bulk. Comes in Black, Lovely Pink, Mint, and Stone.

Silicone Hang

The Silicone Hang Case is the standard case that everyone started with. It offers great protection with minimal bulk. Made from silicone material, the case offers great shock protection and grip. Sometimes simple is best. Case comes in Black, Dark Grey, Jean Indigo, Nightglow Blue, Lavender, Lavender Grey, Mint, and Sand Pink. Metal carabiner is included with every case.

Leather

The elago Leather case for AirPods 3 is made of genuine leather making it durable and fashionable. Leather wears over time and no case will be the same - making this case unique to you! This case comes with a carabiner allowing you to conveniently carry your AirPods everywhere! Comes in classic leather Brown and Black.

Clear

The Clear case from elago offers basic protection with a minimal design. This case is simple and allows the design of the AirPods 3 to shine through while offering day-to-day protection from dirt, dust, oils, and drops. Microdot design pattern helps protect from smudging and yellowing that happens with other cases. A simple and effective case that comes in three colors – Clear, Lovely Pink, and Neon Yellow.

EDC

The elago Everyday Carry case is new to their lineup of AirPods cases! This case is durable with a smooth feel and look that fits your AirPods 3 like a glove. Inspiration for the design has come from the every day carry movement.

Solid Armor

The Solid Armor is a case that is exactly how it sounds. Made from durable TPU material, the case protects your AirPods from everyday mishaps and more. Carbon fiber design around the sides of the case give it an incredibly sleek look. Carabiner is included to hang the case up!

Armor

This is elago's toughest case! The elago Armor case is strong, tough, and ready for anything! The pattern design gives this case a more rugged look while still having a smooth feel from the soft silicone. With the Armor's durableness, it is a perfect fit for anyone that does not want to worry about damaging their charging case. Case comes in Black, Dark Grey, and Stone.

AW3

The elago AW3 case is designed after the old school Macintosh making this case a classic! This case offers great protection with an old school design. The AW3 provides incredible drop protection while allowing you to reminisce and enjoy the retro vibes.

Peach

Everything is peachy with the Peach case! Don't pass up on this cute case that turns your AirPods 3 into a peach. Premium silicone is used to ensure great protection and grip. If you are looking for something sweet, you found it!

Ice Cream

Turn your AirPods 3 case into a delicious treat! The Ice Cream case design is a fan favorite among our previous AirPods case designs due to its sweet looks and amazing protection. Show which flavor is your favorite between Mint and Lavender!

elago's AirPods 3 cases are available on elago.com and Amazon. Stay tuned for more of their popular designs and colors coming soon!

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Available on:

elago.com (U.S. and International shipping):

AW5 case - https://bit.ly/30XXbsp

Liquid Hybrid Basic case - https://bit.ly/3BgMldA

Liquid Hybrid Hang case - https://bit.ly/3nsT6nD

Silicone Hang case - https://bit.ly/3EieLpn

Leather case - https://bit.ly/3nustyS

Clear case - https://bit.ly/3Ed0UAA

EDC case - https://bit.ly/3nvBeIP

Solid Armor case - https://bit.ly/3nuqpGT

Armor case - https://bit.ly/2ZA35j3

AW3 Case - https://bit.ly/3nw0ezJ

Peach Case - https://bit.ly/3pIwS3M

Ice Cream Case - https://bit.ly/3pDHTDv

Amazon (U.S. shipping):

AW5 case - https://amzn.to/2XLaVWc

Liquid Hybrid Basic case - https://amzn.to/3ElYOPg

Liquid Hybrid Hang case - https://amzn.to/2XQjCia

Silicone Hang case - https://amzn.to/3bhNlU0

Leather case - https://amzn.to/2XNEeHR

Clear case - https://amzn.to/3mfMfP5

Solid Armor case - https://amzn.to/3GoupBn

Armor case - https://amzn.to/3jEhOAk

AW3 Case - https://amzn.to/3EkxkJw

Peach Case - https://amzn.to/3mgrTW7

Ice Cream Case - https://amzn.to/2ZmGFSb

Instagram:

@elago_official

Contact:

Pamela Gomez

sm@elago.com

elago logo (PRNewsfoto/elago)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE elago