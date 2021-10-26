Michigan Ross Launches New Business+Tech Initiative to Prepare Students to Be Leaders in the Digital Economy and Build a Better World Through Business and Technology

Michigan Ross Launches New Business+Tech Initiative to Prepare Students to Be Leaders in the Digital Economy and Build a Better World Through Business and Technology

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan announced a new initiative to prepare students for thriving careers at the intersection of business and technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Stephen M. Ross School of Busin)

The Business+Tech initiative at Michigan Ross will offer innovative action-based learning and co-curricular experiences for undergraduate and graduate students at Ross and beyond to equip them with tech knowledge and skills that they can utilize to make a positive impact in business and society.

For years, Michigan Ross and several of its centers and institutes have invested in developing a robust portfolio of opportunities exploring the intersection of business and technology. These include forums with industry executives, action based projects, and learning engagements for students on topics such as data analytics, digital marketing, fintech, and digital operations. The new Business+Tech initiative will bring these offerings together and create new opportunities for student engagement as well as direct connections to industry leaders and innovators.

"Technology is playing an increasingly significant role in transforming business models and every aspect of value creation, including how products and services are developed and offered, and how customers interact with companies and organizations. We recognize that our graduates need to be literate, competent, and ultimately masters of the ways in which tech is transforming business," said M.S. Krishnan , Accenture Professor of Computer Information Systems and professor of technology and operations at Michigan Ross, who will serve as the faculty director of the Business+Tech initiative.

"The market has made a seismic shift towards technology in every industry," said Phil Brabbs, the initiative's managing director. "Michigan Ross students recognize that career opportunities at the intersection of technology and business functions are expanding across industries. Business+Tech aims to be a platform that prepares our students to emerge as effective leaders in the emerging technology-enabled business world."

The Business+Tech initiative will function similarly to the business school's Business+Impact initiative , which serves as the business school's center for impact-related resources, action-based courses, co-curricular experiences, and events. Similarly, Business+Tech will focus on building and enhancing cross-campus collaboration to promote tech at U-M. The initiative's interdisciplinary programming and events will bring together students and faculty from schools across campus to leverage the skills and expertise that can be found throughout the university.

Along with hosting established annual events, such as the Datathon, FinTech Challenge, and SportsTech Conference, Business+Tech is organizing many new events and programs this year, including a +Tech Innovation Jam, which will take place in October and November. There was also the +Tech Literacy Download at the beginning of October, which allowed students to develop their tech literacy skills from a selection of 25 sessions. Topics covered emerging technologies, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence; coding languages, including Python and SQL; tech systems like cybersecurity and analytics; tech management, including user experience and user interface; and tech trends, such as digital branding and marketing.

Michigan Ross Tech Scholars and Analysts Program

In addition, Business+Tech will house a new paid opportunity for Ross students to get involved in its offerings through the Michigan Ross Tech Scholars and Analysts Program.

This year, there are eight graduate Ross Tech Scholars and eight undergraduate Ross Tech Analysts, who are researching new and emerging tech trends and working with leading U-M faculty researchers. These students are also leading activities and events, including launching a newsletter on business and tech, consolidating information about tech resources on campus, developing tech tool workshops, and much more.

To learn more about the Business+Tech Initiative at Michigan Ross, visit: https://businesstech.bus.umich.edu/ .

About Michigan Ross

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a diverse learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business mission is to build a better world through business. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improves business and society.

Michigan Ross is consistently ranked among the world's leading business schools. Academic degree programs include the Bachelor of Business Administration, Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA (Evening, Online, and Weekend formats), Executive MBA, Global MBA, Master of Accounting, Master of Business Analytics, Master of Management, Master of Supply Chain Management, and PhD. In addition, the school delivers open enrollment and custom executive education programs targeting general management, leadership development, and strategic human resource management. For more information, visit MichiganRoss.umich.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stephen M. Ross School of Business