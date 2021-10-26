Peter Navarro Announces Innovative Audiobook of Bestseller In Trump Time Pre-sales live on Amazon Featuring Voice of President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Navarro announces the November 2nd release of the innovative audiobook, In Trump Time -- with a just released "Big Reveal" audio sample from the first "Red Wedding" chapter of the book.

In Trump Time Audio Book Featuring the Voice of President Donald Trump

Pre-sales live on Amazon for Peter Navarro's Book, In Trump Time, Featuring Voice of President Donald Trump

Read by the author, In Trump Time is the definitive insider's account of the Trump White House.

This innovative audio presentation and dramatic production features the voices of numerous other people appearing in the book, from Corey Lewandowski, Steve Bannon, and Dr. Steven Hatfill to National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Anthony Fauci, and President Trump himself.

"This first of its kind audiobook allows the listener to truly feel like they are experiencing history," said Peter Navarro. "The unique addition of key voices makes this searing account of my time in the White House a must-hear for all Americans."

Peter Navarro is one of only three White House officials by the President's side from the 2016 campaign to the end of the President's first term. Always moving In Trump Time, as was his signature, Dr. Navarro's new book seeks to get to the bottom of what happened in a Wuhan bioweapons lab and hold Communist China accountable for its deadly role in the pandemic. This compelling audio presentation races along delivering new revelations in every chapter.

In Trump Time is available for preorder now on Amazon: https://bit.ly/InTrumpTimeAudio

Download the "Red Wedding" audio sample for In Trump Time at this link: https://rumble.com/vo7kjx-in-trump-time-audio-sample.html

For regular updates please visit: https://peternavarro.com/

