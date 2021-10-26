Qualitest Joins Forces with Bugcrowd to Bolster Cybersecurity Offerings for Its Global Customer Base Strategic partnership provides Qualitest customers with Bugcrowd's comprehensive, crowdsourced security solutions to minimize risk associated with digital transformation initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , the industry-leading crowdsourced cybersecurity platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with Qualitest , the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality engineering and AI-powered solutions, to deliver Bugcrowd's platform-powered Crowdsourced Security services, including vulnerability disclosure programs, bug bounties, attack surface management and penetration testing, to 400+ Qualitest customers.

Qualitest offers customers testing across their business, technology and operational landscapes, while Bugcrowd brings the expertise of its Crowd, a global network of on-demand security researchers who continuously uncover vulnerabilities that today's best tools would otherwise miss.

"Bugcrowd is a market leader in crowdsourced security – an area in which we see growing demand from our customers as they continue to digitally transform their businesses and services, and seek to do so securely," said Anbu Muppidathi, CEO, Qualitest.

While Qualitest engages a number of software partners to provide the best possible solutions for its worldwide customer base, this strategic partnership with a crowdsourced security provider like Bugcrowd, enables them to be a one-stop-shop for their 400+ customers to provide end-to-end quality engineering services and broadens the horizons with flexible on-demand security testing engagement models.

Qualitest customers will now have access to a number of new security services delivered through Bugcrowd's crowdsourced security platform, including:

Bugcrowd Bug Bounty , which incentivizes uniquely skilled hackers to creatively and continuously test an organization's assets and applications. , which incentivizes uniquely skilled hackers to creatively and continuously test an organization's assets and applications.

Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Programs (VDPs) , which enable organizations to securely accept, triage and rapidly remediate vulnerabilities submitted from the global security researcher community to meet compliance and reduce risk. , which enable organizations to securely accept, triage and rapidly remediate vulnerabilities submitted from the global security researcher community to meet compliance and reduce risk.

Bugcrowd's platform-powered penetration-testing-as-a-service , which helps organizations discover, prioritize, and fix hardest-to-find vulnerabilities faster—continuously and on-demand—with methodology-based pen testing or pay-for-results incentives. , which helps organizations discover, prioritize, and fix hardest-to-find vulnerabilities faster—continuously and on-demand—with methodology-based pen testing or pay-for-results incentives.

Bugcrowd Attack Surface Management (ASM) , which enables companies to identify, categorize all Internet-exposed technologies, prioritize vulnerabilities, and resolve the state of previously unknown assets before they're discovered by attackers. , which enables companies to identify, categorize all Internet-exposed technologies, prioritize vulnerabilities, and resolve the state of previously unknown assets before they're discovered by attackers.

"We are proud to be the first crowdsourced security partner for Qualitest in a new age of digital transformation that values speed of innovation," said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Bugcrowd. "Our joint customers require the freedom that full-scope visibility provides, while leveraging Bugcrowd's worldwide network of security researchers, to gain and sustain competitive advantages through secure, digitized services."

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the award-winning crowdsourced cybersecurity platform that evolves with emerging threats to help organizations secure innovation sooner. Bugcrowd sources and deploys the security skills organizations need—when they need them—so they can reduce risk faster with a global network of world-class security researchers and SDLC-integrated services. Top enterprises trust our platform for context-aware vulnerability and risk intelligence that's backed by expert ingenuity. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd enables organizations to rapidly uncover and fix vulnerabilities before they interrupt their business. Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com .

About Qualitest

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, retail, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 400 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. Learn more at https://qualitestgroup.com/

